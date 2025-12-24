CalendarSections

Spain Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) m/m

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 0.0% 0.0%
0.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.5%
0.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Spain's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) m/m is a statistical indicator which aims to offer a common measure of inflation and thus to enable comparison of month-over-month changes between different countries. The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices is very similar to the Consumer Price Index in terms of the methodology and implementation. Thus data on the methodology details, statistical process aspects (such as calculation units, type and frequency), as well as publication plan and periodicity can be found in the CPI calculation methodology.

The price data is collected from a survey which is automatically created for each institution. The interviewer marks in the document the prices for goods and services from of the consumer basket, as well as the distribution of these goods and services. Each interviewer visits one place, with the exception of hypermarkets and shopping centers. About 220,000 prices received from the survey are processed on the monthly basis. The prices are further processed in central offices, then indices and corresponding exchange rates are prepared on their basis and are published within the first two weeks of the next month. Similar to most of European Union countries, the prices included in the CPI calculation are selected in a certain predefined manner to exclude the probability factor and to comply with the analyzed population characteristics.

The Harmonised index intends to cover the entire range of goods and services, however the calculation only includes those having the weight of no less than 1/1000 of the entire consumer basket amount. Separate groups of goods and services were added or excluded in different countries to maintain the desired level of comparability.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Nov 2025 prelim.
0.0%
0.4%
0.5%
Oct 2025
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
Oct 2025 prelim.
0.5%
0.2%
0.2%
Sep 2025
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
Sep 2025 prelim.
0.1%
0.5%
0.0%
Aug 2025
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Aug 2025 prelim.
0.0%
0.3%
-0.3%
Jul 2025
-0.3%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Jul 2025 prelim.
-0.4%
0.1%
0.7%
Jun 2025
0.7%
0.6%
0.6%
Jun 2025 prelim.
0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
May 2025
0.0%
-0.1%
-0.1%
May 2025 prelim.
-0.1%
0.3%
0.6%
Apr 2025
0.6%
0.6%
0.6%
Apr 2025 prelim.
0.6%
0.7%
0.7%
Mar 2025
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
Mar 2025 prelim.
0.7%
0.2%
0.4%
Feb 2025
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2025 prelim.
0.4%
0.0%
-0.1%
Jan 2025
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Jan 2025 prelim.
-0.1%
0.0%
0.4%
Dec 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Dec 2024 prelim.
0.4%
-0.2%
0.0%
Nov 2024
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Nov 2024 prelim.
0.0%
0.1%
0.4%
Oct 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Oct 2024 prelim.
0.4%
-0.2%
-0.1%
Sep 2024
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Sep 2024 prelim.
-0.1%
0.8%
0.0%
Aug 2024
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Aug 2024 prelim.
0.0%
-0.3%
-0.7%
Jul 2024
-0.7%
-0.7%
-0.7%
Jul 2024 prelim.
-0.7%
0.3%
0.4%
Jun 2024
0.4%
0.3%
0.3%
Jun 2024 prelim.
0.3%
-0.2%
0.2%
May 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
May 2024 prelim.
0.2%
-0.3%
0.6%
Apr 2024
0.6%
0.6%
0.6%
Apr 2024 prelim.
0.6%
0.9%
1.4%
Mar 2024
1.4%
1.3%
1.3%
Mar 2024 prelim.
1.3%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2024 prelim.
0.4%
-0.9%
-0.2%
Jan 2024
-0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
Dec 2023 prelim.
0.0%
0.2%
-0.5%
Nov 2023
-0.5%
-0.6%
-0.6%
Nov 2023 prelim.
-0.6%
0.1%
0.3%
Oct 2023
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Oct 2023 prelim.
0.3%
0.1%
0.6%
