Valute / EURJPY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen
173.685 JPY 0.713 (0.41%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio EURJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 173.469 JPY e ad un massimo di 174.496 JPY per 1 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURJPY News
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds to near 174.00 despite weaker German PPI data
- EUR/JPY breaks below 174.00 after BoJ’s policy decision
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Marks fresh 14-month highs near 174.50
- EUR/JPY treads water above 173.50 following Japan’s Machinery Orders data
- EUR/JPY rallies for second day as bullish setup targets 178.00
- EUR/JPY pulls back toward 173.00 ahead of German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 173.00 support near nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY breaks below 173.00 as Fitch Ratings downgrades France’s credit rating
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 ahead of German HICP data
- EUR/JPY steadies at 172.65 as ECB hawkish tone counters BoJ hike bets
- EUR/JPY posts modest gains near 172.50 ahead of ECB rate decision
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 172.50 after breaking below nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY hovers around 172.50 as US-Japan tariff deal improves market sentiment
- EUR/JPY corrects to near 173.20, while both currencies face political crisis
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 173.00 after pulling back from 14-month lows
- EUR/JPY gathers strength above 173.50 on heightened political uncertainty in Japan
- EUR/JPY steadies near 173.00 as traders eye Eurozone GDP update
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Key resistance level emerges near 173.00
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 173.00 due to prevailing bullish bias
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 due to widening yield differentials, HCOB PMI eyed
- EUR/JPY hits three-week high near 172.80 as traders await Eurozone CPI
- EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation
- EUR/JPY holds negative ground below 171.50 after German Retail Sales data
EURJPY on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per EURJPY
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
Euro Vision Expert Advisor Euro Vision è un robot di trading multi-valuta di nuova generazione, creato esclusivamente per operare su tutte le principali coppie basate sull’euro: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD ed EURNZD. Funzionando sul timeframe H1, il sistema integra modelli di correlazione avanzata con tecniche di scalping di precisione per offrire segnali ad alta probabilità e massimizzare la coerenza. A differenza dei sistemi mono-coppia, Euro Vision monitora contemporaneam
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Magic Histogram MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
L'indicatore Magic Histogram MT5 è uno strumento universale, adatto per lo scalping e il trading a medio termine. Questo indicatore utilizza una formula innovativa e consente di determinare la direzione e la forza del trend. Magic Histogram MT5 non viene ridisegnato, quindi puoi valutarne l'efficienza utilizzando i dati storici. È più adatto per M15, M30, H1 e H4. Vantaggi dell'indicatore Segnali indicatori eccellenti! Adatto a principianti e trader esperti. Utilizzando le impostazioni flessi
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
TERMINATOR X HFT (High TERMINATOR X HFT (High Frequency Trading - Ai Robot) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk  ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Design estremo per GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD su grafici 1Min/2Min/3Min per il massimo profitto. Presentazione dell'Expert Advisor 'Terminator X' Il consulente esperto Terminator X si trova al vertice dei sistemi di trading automatizzati, progettato per offrire grandi prestazioni nei dinamici mercati finanziari odierni. Svilupp
News impact
Aleksander Gladkov
4.67 (9)
Choose the best trading tool: The impact of news on the exchange rate of a currency pair! As a news source you can use: Terminal calendar or Investing.com website In the second case, you will additionally need the Get News5 utility. The indicator combines well with the Trade maker utility, providing multi-currency trading. Calculates: indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations. actual trend directions for 5 customizable timeframes and levels
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 87 . Presentiamo Tarnix – EA Avanzato con Controllo del Rischio Tarnix è un robusto Expert Advisor progettato per gestori di rischio intelligenti e trader di prop firm. Funziona completamente in automatico su EURCHF e utilizza M30 come grafico di base. Carica semplicemente l'EA su un solo grafico e lascia che la logica di precisione gestisca tutto. “Equipaggiato con logica di stop trailing e controllo r
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Intervallo Giornaliero
173.469 174.496
Intervallo Annuale
154.788 174.496
- Chiusura Precedente
- 174.39 8
- Apertura
- 174.18 8
- Bid
- 173.68 5
- Ask
- 173.71 5
- Minimo
- 173.46 9
- Massimo
- 174.49 6
- Volume
- 87.912 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.65%
21 settembre, domenica