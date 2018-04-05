Wizard Boom EA

Wizard Boom 1000 EA – Automated MACD + Stochastic System

Wizard Boom 1000 EA is an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Boom 1000 synthetic index, optimized for the M1 timeframe and accounts starting at $300 USD.





🎯 Strategy

The EA combines two classic and robust indicators to filter high-probability entries:





MACD (12/26/9 based on closing price) to detect the direction of momentum.





Stochastic (5,3,3) as an overbought/oversold filter, with independently configurable buy and sell levels.

When trading the Boom 1000—characterized by its sudden bullish spikes within a constant downtrend—the system is designed to capitalize on both directional movements and manage risk in the face of the instrument's characteristic abrupt spikes.





⚙️ Integrated Risk Management

Independent Stop Loss and Take Profit for buy and sell orders.

Dynamic Trailing Stop with configurable steps to protect profits as the price moves in your favor.

Configurable fixed lot size, adaptable to different account sizes.





📊 Main Parameters

Parameter Suggested Value

Lot Size 0.20 – 1.0 With a balance of $300 USD

Stop Loss 50,000 points

Take Profit 60,000 points

Trailing Stop / Step 5 / 10

Buy Stochastic Level 0.0

Sell Stochastic Level 70.0

Operating Timeframe M1

✅ Ideal for

Accounts from $300 USD with 1:100 leverage.

Traders seeking exposure to the Boom 1000 synthetic market without constant manual monitoring.