Wizard Boom EA

Wizard Boom 1000 EA – Automated MACD + Stochastic System

Wizard Boom 1000 EA is an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Boom 1000 synthetic index, optimized for the M1 timeframe and accounts starting at $300 USD.


🎯 Strategy

The EA combines two classic and robust indicators to filter high-probability entries:


MACD (12/26/9 based on closing price) to detect the direction of momentum.


Stochastic (5,3,3) as an overbought/oversold filter, with independently configurable buy and sell levels.

When trading the Boom 1000—characterized by its sudden bullish spikes within a constant downtrend—the system is designed to capitalize on both directional movements and manage risk in the face of the instrument's characteristic abrupt spikes.


⚙️ Integrated Risk Management

Independent Stop Loss and Take Profit for buy and sell orders.

Dynamic Trailing Stop with configurable steps to protect profits as the price moves in your favor.

Configurable fixed lot size, adaptable to different account sizes.


📊 Main Parameters

Parameter Suggested Value

Lot Size 0.20 – 1.0 With a balance of $300 USD

Stop Loss 50,000 points

Take Profit 60,000 points

Trailing Stop / Step 5 / 10

Buy Stochastic Level 0.0

Sell Stochastic Level 70.0

Operating Timeframe M1

✅ Ideal for

Accounts from $300 USD with 1:100 leverage.

Traders seeking exposure to the Boom 1000 synthetic market without constant manual monitoring.

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For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Duy Van Nguy
4 (5)
Experts
XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
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