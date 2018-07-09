Neural

5

Neural is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using neural networks and genetic algorithms. Machine learning is widely used in various fields and is intended to replace the human brain for solving complex problems of classification and prediction. Training of a neural network is performed on a data sample (historical data). The neural network save the trouble of constantly changing the strategy, it is sufficient to simply retrain the system for the current market situation. This product combines two modern programming technologies, such as genetic algorithms and neural networks. It also applies a cyclic scheme for changing the robot parameters, which makes it possible to characterize the robot as capable of adaptation to changes in the price function.

Information on the operation principles is described in the beginning of the discussion.


Getting Started

It should be noted that testing is quite complex. Since it is quite time-costly, if the neural network is retrained every hour. In practice, it is only possible to test it to a certain approximation and to see the general operation principles. Therefore, the default settings in the robot are provided only for demonstration. The settings recommended for live trading are also provided. The difference is that the neural network takes a large history sample for live operation and learns much more accurately (and therefore longer). This takes a lot of time, and certain limits are present when testing. For live trading, however, everything is simpler, as there is enough time for hourly optimization. With the medium (recommended) parameters of the neural network and sample length, training takes 5-15 minutes. In this case, the learning speed depends on the CPU power. The robot can be run on any chart with the recommended parameters. Also, if the CPU is powerful enough and when working on timeframes higher than M5, the neural network complexity and the history sample can be increased. Increasing the complexity of the system only improves predictability.


Parameters

  • TypeFilling - order filling type.
  • Magic - magic number.
  • OnComment - enable comments on the chart.
  • ShowLine - display the result of the genetic algorithm in the form of limes.
  • OnBuy - enable only buy trades.
  • OnSell - enable only sell trades.
  • LimitSpread - spread limit (no entries above this value).
  • Lot - lot size for market entry (overrides Risk).
  • Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit.
  • LotExponent - ratio that defines the progressive lot increase.
  • LimitGrid - limitation of the grid steps.
  • kStepGrid - coefficient fro limiting the number of points between consecutive orders.
  • kTP, kSL - coefficients for stop loss and take profit.
  • DrawDown - the maximum drawdown, at which closing occurs (in % of a deposit).
  • DrawUp - the maximum profit, at which closing occurs (in % of a deposit).
  • ReOptimizationNN - period of re-optimization.
  • InputDataRSI - data from the RSI indicator.
  • InputDataAD - data from the AD indicator.
  • InputDataSAR - data from the SAR indicator.
  • HistoryNN - size of the history sample (in bars).
  • InputNN - the number of neural network inputs.
  • StepNN - maximum steps of the neural network.
  • EpochNN - maximum epochs of the neural network.
  • DeltaNN - training accuracy of the neural network.
  • LevelSignal - threshold level of the neural network, which is perceived as a signal.
  • kMinimumGridStepProc - filter of price noise for the genetic algorithm.
  • ServerTimeFilter, StartHour, StartMin, FinalHour, FinalMin, FridayOn - limit the trading time by time of the day.
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
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Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
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Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
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Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
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Experts
A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot
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Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
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Indicators
The Trendes indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Trendes can be used for both small pits and long-term trading. The indicator determines the entry points according to the methods described in the book "How to play and win on the stock exchange". Options LengthA  - The number of bars for calculating the first function; LengthB - The number of b
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator Martingal works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal input points for the future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows the signal to close the series only if all the previous signals can be closed in the profit. After closing the series in profit, you must immediately open the order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the signal for closing is simultaneously the point of reverse opening to the other side of th
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Intelligent algorithm indicator Variator with accuracy generates input signals and output levels. If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. You should buy during an uptrend when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend when the
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
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TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
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VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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Robert Emett Jr Cambra
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Robert Emett Jr Cambra 2018.09.10 17:11 
 

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