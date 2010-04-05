Super Night Scalper

Super Night  Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, 

Recommended timeframe: M5

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about detail

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

    • Multiple currency pairs support
      • Solid backtest 
        • Auto GMT detection
          • Self Diagnostic System
            • Negative Swap Filter

            How to install

            • EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, USDCHF is recommended
            • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally


            Requirements

            • Hedging account!
            • EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
            • EA should run on a VPS continuously

            Setting

            • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening of new trades
            • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the Fixed lot parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically
            • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
            • Auto Lot - equity to be used 3%
            • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position opening
            • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
            • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
            • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
            • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % EA will close positions
            Strategy
            • Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
            • Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
            • Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday). 
            • New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
            • StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
            • Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
            • Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
            • Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
            • Trade Comment - comment
            • GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading



















































