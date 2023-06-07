Tactical Pip Hunter

5

This MT5 expert adviser is based on price action trading, which is a method of technical trading that relies on observing price movements and patterns. It can capture trend phases as well as be used as a scalping tool. The settings allow both options. You can also adjust the take profit and stop loss levels dynamically according to the market conditions by using the average daily range (ADR).

However, you should always do your own backtests with your data and understand that profits are not guaranteed. This expert adviser does not use any martingale or grid systems, but always sets a stop loss.

Advantages:

  • It can adapt to different market conditions and trading styles
  • It can exploit the price action signals without relying on lagging indicators
  • It can manage the risk and reward ratio with dynamic take profit and stop loss levels
  • It can run automatically on the MT5 platform without human intervention
  • It can lock in profits and protect them from sudden reversals
  • It can let the winners run and cut the losers short by using a trailing stop
  • It can limit your daily drawdown, by closing all positions opened by the EA to pass funding challenges like FTMO. (Caution: It will not close positions of other EAs!)

    To get the best performance out of the EA, we recommend using a broker that supports fast execution, low spreads and low commissions per lot. This way, you can minimize the slippage. It is also advisable to use a VPS.


    Reviews 3
    limbi2.0
    19
    limbi2.0 2024.01.13 23:03 
     

    Great Ea! Backtest and live results agree well. Thank you.

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    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
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    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    Experts
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    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Experts
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    Strong Trend Catcher
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    4.35 (40)
    Experts
    The   Strong Trend Catcher  is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout. The   Strong Trend Catcher   uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for eac
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    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    Turnaround Tuesday Multi Symbol Reversion Pro
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    # Turnaround Tuesday Multi Symbol Reversion Pro - Handbook ## 1. Purpose of the Expert Advisor Turnaround Tuesday is a rule-based long-only strategy for trading multiple symbols at the same time. The core idea is a weekly mean-reversion pattern after a weak Monday: the EA looks for entries on Monday at a fixed broker time, opens only buy positions, and closes them again on Tuesday or Wednesday at a predefined time. The EA is symbol-driven, manages each position with the same Magic Number, an
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    limbi2.0
    19
    limbi2.0 2024.01.13 23:03 
     

    Great Ea! Backtest and live results agree well. Thank you.

    Andre Thiel
    540
    Andre Thiel 2023.12.21 08:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dominik Patrick Doser
    36305
    Reply from developer Dominik Patrick Doser 2023.12.21 09:52
    I'm glad to hear that. :)
    Ronald Rey Imbong Soto
    120
    Ronald Rey Imbong Soto 2023.10.01 04:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dominik Patrick Doser
    36305
    Reply from developer Dominik Patrick Doser 2023.10.04 13:24
    Thank you very much, I'm delighted to hear that.
    Reply to review