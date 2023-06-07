Tactical Pip Hunter

This MT5 expert adviser is based on price action trading, which is a method of technical trading that relies on observing price movements and patterns. It can capture trend phases as well as be used as a scalping tool. The settings allow both options. You can also adjust the take profit and stop loss levels dynamically according to the market conditions by using the average daily range (ADR).

However, you should always do your own backtests with your data and understand that profits are not guaranteed. This expert adviser does not use any martingale or grid systems, but always sets a stop loss.