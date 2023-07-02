The Big Figure

The big figure is a crucial aspect of forex trading, serving as a reference point for trade execution, risk management, and technical analysis. By understanding the importance of the big figure and incorporating it into their trading strategies, forex traders can improve their decision-making process and increase the likelihood of successful trades.

Why is the Big Figure Important?

The big figure is important for several reasons:

  1. Simplification: Traders often refer to the big figure when discussing price levels, omitting the last few digits for simplicity. They might say “The EUR/USD is trading around 1.18” instead of specifying the exact exchange rate. This makes communication more efficient among traders.
  2. Psychological Levels: The big figure can represent significant psychological levels in the market. When a currency pair approaches or crosses a big figure handle, it can trigger increased buying or selling activity, leading to potential price reversals or breakouts.
  3. Support and Resistance: The big figure can also act as a support or resistance level, as traders and investors may place orders around these round numbers. As a result, price movements may stall or reverse when they reach the big figure.

How Traders Use the Big Figure

Traders use the big figure in various ways, including:

  1. Entry and Exit Points: Traders often use the big figure as a reference for entry and exit points, setting their orders around these round numbers. This can result in increased trading activity and liquidity around the big figure levels.
  2. Risk Management: By considering the big figure when setting stop losses and take profit levels, traders can better manage their risk. This is because price movements tend to stall or reverse around big figures, making them a suitable location for protective stops or profit targets.
  3. Technical Analysis: Technical analysts may use the big figure as a reference for chart patterns or trend lines. For example, a trend line might be drawn from a big figure level to another big figure level, providing additional confluence for potential trade setups.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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