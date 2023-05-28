Finanix Gold EA MT4

Finanix Gold EA is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of data-driven insights and proven trading strategies.

This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading XAUUSD/GoldIt is also capable of trading any instrument.

Introducing the cutting-edge Finanix Gold EA, powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Leveraging the latest advancements in mathematical modeling, it employs complex algorithms to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions.

Equipped with exceptional computation power, this expert advisor swiftly processes vast amounts of data, enabling it to identify profitable trading opportunities with remarkable precision. Its sophisticated algorithms utilize a range of mathematical functions, including statistical analysis, pattern recognition, and trend forecasting, to generate highly accurate trades. Traders can rely on this expert advisor to deliver timely and actionable entries, which allows it to capitalize on market movements and maximize profits.

MT5 version link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98841?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

INPUT PARAMATERS

  • Start FINANIX - start or pause the EA
  • Magic Number -  unique number that the program assigns to its orders
  • Lot Size - base number of lots for first order
  • Take Profit ($) - minimum profit garnered, but because this function is done through AI-driven calculations, the program would strive to achieve maximum profits
  • Risk Per Series (0-Equity) (S) - minimum amount risked
  • Distance (Points) - minimum distance between layers
  • Recovery Mode - lot multiplier to recover
  • Maximum Trade (0-Unlimited) - maximum number of orders
  • Comment - order's comment

Recommended inputs/set:

See screenshot for recommended set.

Other recommendations:

Do not input a large base lot.
Make sure your take profit is evidently proportional to the base lot size. Example: 0.01 lot = $5-$10


CONTACT ME:

Should you have further inquiries or problems, I am very much willing to hear from you. Please direct message me @ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/charlesdy/seller. Thank you!



