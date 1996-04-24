Buy Sell Volatility 75

Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy well and the entries in due time, The pack is recommended to use in a temporary period of (15 Minutes) to be able to get a longer profit, It is advisable to start with the lotage of 0.005 or 0.010 until you adapt the strategy and raise the lotage, The professional volatility 75 Buy/sell indicators send you a Buy and Sell alert, the volatility 75 support and resistance indicator also sends you a buy and sell alert! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor.


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Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Super Trend Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicators
Super Trend Scalper v1.0 Overview The Super Trend Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for scalping in the synthetic index Deriv market. It combines the power of three renowned technical indicators—SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD—to provide accurate and timely trading signals, ideal for traders looking to take advantage of short-term price movements with a high probability of success. Technical Methodology Main Components 1. Adaptive SuperTrend Uses the Average True Rang
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Elephant Eurusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Elephant EUR/USD - Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points. Trading Requirements: Currency pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1-hour) Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable
Poison Slayer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Poison Slayer EUR/USD General Information Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Broker: IC Markets Currency Pair: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Capital: USD $1,000 Version: 1.00 Developer: WorldInversor System Description Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strateg
Danesha Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Danesha Xauusd EA Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Platform: MetaTrader 4 Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts) Overview Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging d
Level Hard Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control. Main Features Trading Strategy Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances Adaptive Trailing Stop: Pro
Level Slow Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD General Description LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth. Main Features Controlled Trading Strategy Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks an
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Scalper Sniper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 OVERVIEW Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio. MAIN FEATURES Trading Strategy Type: Precision Scalping w
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
ADX Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ADX Scalper XAU/USD Overview ADX Scalper XAU/USD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the gold pair (XAU/USD) using the ADX indicator as its primary trend filter. This EA combines scalping strategies with advanced risk management, making it ideal for both personal and proprietary trading accounts. Main Features Trading Strategy Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index) Trend Filter: Uses +DI and -DI to confirm market direction Order System: BuyStop and
Making Scalper Hard GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD Description Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market. Key Features Multi-Strategy System The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:
Ichimoku Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets. ️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Operating P
OBV Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
OBV Scalper GOLD MT4 Description OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities. The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops. ️ Technical Specifications Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe:
Bolinger Sniper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Bollinger Scalper Gold EA General Information Name: Bollinger Scalper Gold Version: 2.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Developer: Worldinversor 2025 System Description Bollinger Scalper Gold is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using a Bollinger Bands-based strategy combined with an intelligent Grid Trading system. The EA identifies overbought and overso
Stochastic Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
STOCHASTIC SCALPER MT4 Description A professional automated trading system specializing in XAU/USD that combines the power of the Stochastic oscillator with an adaptive grid strategy. Designed to capture rapid market movements through precise overbought and oversold signals, optimizing each trade with advanced risk management. Key Features Intelligent Trading System Real-time analysis with Stochastic (5,3,3) optimized for M5 Adaptive grid with strategic pending orders Double confirmat
Emas Gold Sniper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMAS GOLD SNIPER Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD OVERVIEW EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system. This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price mo
Psar MAC PRO
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
PSAR MAC PRO Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots DESCRIPTION PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-pr
Magic Vac
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MAGIC VAC XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview MAGIC VAC XAU/USD is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It utilizes an advanced multi-strategy analysis system that combines seven different technical indicators to generate highly accurate trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Multi-Strategy System Parabolic SAR: Trend and reversal point identification MACD: Momentum analysis and signal crossovers RSI: Overboug
Machine Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Machine Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Machine Scalper XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD) using high-precision scalping strategies. Developed with adaptive machine learning technology, this EA combines proven technical indicators with artificial intelligence to maximize trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Trading System Adaptive Machine Learning: The
HFT Scalper Premium Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD Professional Description HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) using a high-frequency grid scalping strategy. This automated system uses strategically placed pending orders to capture market movements in both directions. Key Features Strategy: Grid trading with configurable entry levels Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) - optimized for a balance between signal frequency and quality Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Quantum Macd Bolinger MT4
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quantum MACD Bollinger EA Professional Trading System for XAUUSD Quantum MACD Bollinger is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD), combining the power of MACD momentum indicators with Bollinger Band volatility analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Dual Indicator Synergy: Integrates MACD crossover signals, zero line crossovers, and Bollinger Band bounce/breakout/compression patterns for precise entry timing Mult
Phoenix FX XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phoenix FX Moving Averages EA Expert Advisor for XAU/USD - Optimized for Prop Firms Version: 1.10 | Timeframe: M5 | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Phoenix FX is an algorithmic Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 5-minute timeframe. It combines a moving average crossover system with advanced risk management, ideal for traders who use prop firms and seek consistent results. Main Features Trading System: EMA crossover-based strategy (configurable 10/30 per
Power Bear y Bull EA
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Bear & Bull EA v2.00 Institutional Expert Advisor for XAU/USD OVERVIEW Power Bear & Bull EA is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced multi-indicator strategy. The EA combines Bollinger Bands technical analysis, Bulls/Bears Power indicators, and Fractal patterns to identify high-probability entry points in the gold market. This Expert Advisor has been optimized for traders operating with Prop Firms and med
Evolution XAU EA
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Evolution XAU EA v2.00 Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for XAU/USD Overview Evolution XAU EA is a state-of-the-art automated trading system designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar). It combines three proven technical strategies into a single intelligent algorithm, enabling strategic diversification that maximizes market entry opportunities. Implemented Strategies The EA uses a multi-strategy approach where any of the three systems can generate valid trading signals:
Smart Concept GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Smart Scalper Gold Professional Expert Advisor with Smart Money Concepts OVERVIEW Smart Scalper Gold is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed to trade high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), using an institutional methodology based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA implements professional institutional market analysis techniques, identifying liquidity zones, institutional order blocks, and fair value gaps to execute high-probability trades on short timefram
The Emas GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
The Emas GOLD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview The Emas GOLD is a state-of-the-art automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. This system combines an EMA Pullback strategy with an intelligent grid-based pending order management system, optimized to capture market movements with high precision and controlled risk management. Key Features EMA Pullback Trading System Triple EMA: Uses 3 exponential moving averages (9, 21, 55)
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