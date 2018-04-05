Pipsquirtv75

Product settings 

Opentimehour=10

Opentimemin=00

Closetimehour=12

Closetimemin = 00

Tp= 6000

Sl= 2000


The Pipsquirt Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to trade volatility 75 synthetic pair. This expert advisor takes a few trades a day, but it can be customized to take as many trades as the user wants. The expert advisor uses a combination of indicators to determine the trend and uses a trailing stop to minimize losses.

The expert advisor uses technical analysis indicators to identify the trend of the market. When the indicators align and show a strong trend, the expert advisor will open a buy or sell position, depending on the direction of the trend.

To minimize losses, the expert advisor uses a trailing stop that follows the price movement of the market. If the price moves in the direction of the trade, the trailing stop will move accordingly, ensuring that the trade is closed at a profit. If the price moves against the trade, the trailing stop will limit the loss by closing the position at a predetermined stop loss level.

The expert advisor is fully customizable, allowing the user to set their own parameters for the indicators, such as the length of the moving averages and the deviation of the Bollinger bands. The user can also set the number of trades the expert advisor takes per day, depending on their trading strategy and risk tolerance.

Overall, the pipsquirt Expert Advisor is a powerful tool for traders looking to profit from the volatility of the mentioned currency  pair. With its advanced indicators and trailing stop feature, this expert advisor is designed to minimize losses and maximize profits, making it a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit.

Disclaimer:

please note that we do not guarantee or promise that as soon as your acquire this product you'll be profitable 



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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Pipsquirt
Abdulsalim Usman
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The Pipsquirt Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to trade Gold(XAUUSD) and (USDJPY). This expert advisor takes a few trades a day, but it can be customized to take as many trades as the user wants. The expert advisor uses a combination of indicators to determine the trend and uses a trailing stop to minimize losses. The expert advisor uses technical analysis indicators to identify the trend of the market. When the indicators align and show a strong trend, the expert advisor will open a bu
Auto stops trailer
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Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
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