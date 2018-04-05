Pipsquirtv75

Product settings

Opentimehour=10

Opentimemin=00

Closetimehour=12

Closetimemin = 00

Tp= 6000

Sl= 2000





The Pipsquirt Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to trade volatility 75 synthetic pair. This expert advisor takes a few trades a day, but it can be customized to take as many trades as the user wants. The expert advisor uses a combination of indicators to determine the trend and uses a trailing stop to minimize losses.

The expert advisor uses technical analysis indicators to identify the trend of the market. When the indicators align and show a strong trend, the expert advisor will open a buy or sell position, depending on the direction of the trend.

To minimize losses, the expert advisor uses a trailing stop that follows the price movement of the market. If the price moves in the direction of the trade, the trailing stop will move accordingly, ensuring that the trade is closed at a profit. If the price moves against the trade, the trailing stop will limit the loss by closing the position at a predetermined stop loss level.

The expert advisor is fully customizable, allowing the user to set their own parameters for the indicators, such as the length of the moving averages and the deviation of the Bollinger bands. The user can also set the number of trades the expert advisor takes per day, depending on their trading strategy and risk tolerance.

Overall, the pipsquirt Expert Advisor is a powerful tool for traders looking to profit from the volatility of the mentioned currency pair. With its advanced indicators and trailing stop feature, this expert advisor is designed to minimize losses and maximize profits, making it a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit.

Disclaimer:

please note that we do not guarantee or promise that as soon as your acquire this product you'll be profitable







