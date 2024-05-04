High Point Scalping Machine Ea

High Point Scalper EA MT5
Specifications
  • Primary Asset: JUMP100 (Synthetic Index)
  • Timeframe: 1H
  • Minimum Initial Deposit: $100
  • Recommended Initial Deposit: $1,000
  • Required Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
Strategy and Entry Logic
High Point Scalper EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed primarily for synthetic indices. The underlying logic generates entries based on structural market highs and lows, filtered by technical momentum parameters: [1]
  • Core Indicators: Integrates a Stochastic Oscillator to identify overbought and oversold market extremes.
  • Trade Execution: Positions are opened when the price interacts with calculated extreme high or low levels matching indicator filters.
Risk and Trade Management
  • Lot Sizing Strategy: The system utilizes a martingale position-averaging model to manage open cycles.
  • Environment Requirement: Designed for operation on accounts featuring low spreads and fast order execution execution speeds.
Included Materials
After purchasing the system, users can send a private message to receive the installation manual and setup configuration instructions.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading synthetic indices and using martingale-based strategies involves a high degree of risk and can result in total capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future market behavior. Always evaluate the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it with live funds.
Recommended products
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Gold Pulse Scalper
Premananth R
Experts
Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma
FREE
BB EA Strategy V5 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid
Adi Prasetiyo
Experts
BB Strategy V5.01 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid Expert Advisor BB Strategy V5.01 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands mean-reversion trading, percentage-based grid management, advanced entry filtering, and intelligent risk control. The EA is designed to identify temporary market overextensions and capture high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out low-quality entries that often occur during strong trending conditions. Unlike traditio
FREE
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Cosmos369
Seira Yokota
Experts
COSMOS BTCUSD – Long-Term, High-Durability Specialized Martingale EA COSMOS is a highly durable automated trading EA designed exclusively for BTCUSD. It was developed by thoroughly re-examining the weaknesses of traditional Martingale strategies, with the goal of achieving both stability and profitability for long-term operation. While typical Martingale EAs excel at short-term profitability, they often face the risk of failure due to sudden market shifts or trend distortions. COSMOS, however,
FREE
Prism Trend Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Trend Master – Multi-Strategy Trend Trading EA Prism Trend Master is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for trend-based trading. It combines multiple technical systems to identify trend entries and adapt across various market conditions and assets. Built for Trend Trading This EA analyzes market direction, momentum, and structure through multiple analytical layers for trend identification. Trend-Focused Strategies: Supertrend:   ATR-based trend breakout analysis across multiple tim
Black Heron Gold
Putu Hery Siswanto
Experts
BLACK HERON GOLD — THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete  through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. BLACK HERON GOLD is an automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor from THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY, developed by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange. Unlike systems that enter during sudden volatility, BLACK HERON waits. It observes the market after a significant price shock, evaluates liquidity normalization and market structure, then s
Axiom
Sergej Maehler
3 (1)
Experts
AXIOM - Universal Multi-Indicator Trading SystemOverview AXIOM is a sophisticated universal Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis methods into a unified, weighted scoring system. Designed for versatility, AXIOM can be optimized for most major asset classes including Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.), and Commodities on timeframes from M15 and above. Important: AXIOM is a universal framework that requires optimization for each specific asset and mar
FREE
RSI Trend Pro EA
Amine Khattouti
5 (1)
Experts
Overview The RSI TrendMaster EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum signals with a trend confirmation filter based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) . The Expert Advisor dynamically adjusts position size according to the selected risk percentage and calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using the Average True Range (ATR) . This allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Experts
Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5, a cutting-edge trading tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor harnesses the power of the Supertrend Indicator to automate trading across multiple currency pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders looking to maximize their market potential. With its sophisticated trading strategy that includes advanced signal logic, this EA stands out by offering features such as grid recovery, hedging options, and co
Gold Omega limit Version
Mahdi Abbas Ahmed Ali Alrayes
Experts
Gold Omega EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Gold Omega EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced market analysis with intelligent trade management to help traders automate their strategy with precision and discipline. By integrating trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility measurement, and risk management into a single trading system, Gold Omega EA is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities w
FREE
XauPeeZO pro v1
Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang
Experts
PEEZOFX is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading XAUUSD. The EA uses a trend-following approach with moving-average analysis, multi-factor signal confirmation and configurable risk management. Key features: Designed for XAUUSD M15 primary trading timeframe 20 and 50 period moving-average trend analysis Confidence-based trade filtering Higher-timeframe trend confirmation ATR-based volatility and stop-loss management Configurable reward-to-risk target Percentage-based p
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (44)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Quora
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
XAUUSD Swing PRO EA v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) swing trading. The EA combines EMA trend analysis, breakout confirmation, ATR-based volatility management, and advanced trade protection features to deliver stable and disciplined trading performance. This EA is optimized for traders seeking controlled drawdown, high-quality entries, and long-term consistency in both personal and funded trading accounts.
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Volatilty Index Holy Grail EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Experts
Volatility Index Holy Grail EA for MT5 Welcome to the next level of trading with the Volatility Index Holy Grail EA, the ultimate automated trading robot designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is your secret weapon for trading volatility indices with unmatched precision and profitability. Why Choose the Volatility Index Holy Grail EA? Automated Precision Trading Avoids common pitfalls by focusing on accurate entry and exit points using detailed price action analy
Bossfx Sma Bot
Timilehin Olabode Shobande
Experts
BossFx SMA Pro Trend EA is a professional automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5, developed by BossFx Academy. It uses a dual Simple Moving Average crossover strategy to identify trend direction and execute trades with precision risk management. STRATEGY The EA monitors two SMAs — a Fast MA (default: 10) and a Slow MA (default: 30). When the Fast MA crosses above the Slow MA, the bot enters a Buy. When the Fast MA crosses below, it enters a Sell. Signals are confirmed on closed candles
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Gold Storm Breaker EA MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
Gold Storm Breaker EA MT5 Specifications Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframes: 15M Minimum Deposit: $200 Strategy Overview Gold Storm Breaker EA MT5 is an automated trading system based on market structure breakouts from swing high and swing low levels. The system does not utilize technical indicators or fixed-time entry schedules. Trade and Risk Management Dynamic Levels: Automatically adjusts stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop levels based on price changes
Gold Velocity Pro EA
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
Gold Velocity EA Specifications Minimum Deposit: $200 (or 3,000c for cent accounts) Trading Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: 1H Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Strategy Overview Gold Velocity EA is an automated trading system developed for the gold market. The strategy functions by identifying price momentum and breakout behavior around price levels. It does not utilize standard indicators or fixed-time entry methods. Trade Management Risk Protection: Every trade uses a fixed or dynamic stop loss. Logic
Nexus Target Pro Breakout Indicator MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Indicators
Nexus Target Pro Indicator Product Overview Nexus Target Pro is a technical indicator designed for breakout zone analysis. The tool charts a dynamic breakout box based on user-defined time ranges and plots arrow signals when price breaks out of the established zones. Technical Features Signal Generation: Displays non-repainting breakout direction arrows on the chart. Target Levels: Plots up to 5 calculated profit target levels based on the breakout box structure. Risk Levels: Displays a sugges
Quantum Breakout Auto EA MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
Quantum Breakout Auto EA MT5 Specifications Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes) Minimum Deposit: $350 Supported Assets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, Volatility 75, Volatility 100 Strategy Overview Quantum Breakout Auto EA MT5 is a fully automated trading system based on a breakout strategy. The system operates on the 15-minute timeframe using the following logic: Zone Identification: The EA identifies support and resistance zones during market consolidation phases. Execution Tr
Gold Velocity Scalper MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
Gold Velocity Scalper EA Specifications Trading Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: 1H Minimum Deposit (Standard): $50 Minimum Deposit (Cent): $30 (3,000 cents) Strategy and Entry Logic Gold Velocity Scalper EA is an automated trend-following system designed for the gold market. The entry mechanism utilizes a triple-confirmation model: Trend Identification: Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) Momentum Verification: Relative Strength Index (RSI 50) Execution Trigger: Breakouts of swing high and swing l
AuraQuantPro MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
AuraQuant EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured automated trading on the 5-minute timeframe. The EA focuses on managing entries and positions using a systematic approach with optimized trading logic and risk control features. Recommended minimum deposit: $800 Key Features: Grid trading strategy Designed for 5M timeframe Smart trade management User-friendly setup Optimized for stable execution After purchase, please send a private message to receive the reco
SwingBreak MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
SwingBreak EA is a professional automated trading system designed to identify and trade market breakout opportunities based on price structure and swing levels. The strategy focuses on one of the most reliable principles of technical analysis — swing high and swing low breakouts — allowing the EA to adapt to changing market conditions and volatility. This EA has been extensively tested on historical market data and further refined through real-market observation to ensure stable and consistent
SwingBuilder MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
SwingBuilder EA —  Built using an entirely proprietary momentum architecture, SwingBuilder EA utilizes advanced session-boundary tracking combined with macro-directional filtering to capture clean breakout expansions. Its mission is simple: eliminate human emotional errors, isolate true market momentum, and execute institutional-grade risk management from entry to exit. Every decision is based on an automated, multi-layered algorithmic checklist. The system identifies institutional footprint
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review