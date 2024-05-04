High Point Scalping Machine Ea

High Point Scalper EA MT5

Specifications

Primary Asset: JUMP100 (Synthetic Index)

Timeframe: 1H

Minimum Initial Deposit: $100

Recommended Initial Deposit: $1,000

Required Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

Strategy and Entry Logic

High Point Scalper EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed primarily for synthetic indices. The underlying logic generates entries based on structural market highs and lows, filtered by technical momentum parameters: 1] High Point Scalper EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed primarily for synthetic indices. The underlying logic generates entries based on structural market highs and lows, filtered by technical momentum parameters:

Core Indicators: Integrates a Stochastic Oscillator to identify overbought and oversold market extremes.

Trade Execution: Positions are opened when the price interacts with calculated extreme high or low levels matching indicator filters.

Risk and Trade Management

Lot Sizing Strategy: The system utilizes a martingale position-averaging model to manage open cycles.

Environment Requirement: Designed for operation on accounts featuring low spreads and fast order execution execution speeds.

Included Materials

After purchasing the system, users can send a private message to receive the installation manual and setup configuration instructions.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading synthetic indices and using martingale-based strategies involves a high degree of risk and can result in total capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future market behavior. Always evaluate the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it with live funds.