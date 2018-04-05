The Pipsquirt Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to trade Gold(XAUUSD) and (USDJPY). This expert advisor takes a few trades a day, but it can be customized to take as many trades as the user wants. The expert advisor uses a combination of indicators to determine the trend and uses a trailing stop to minimize losses.

The expert advisor uses technical analysis indicators to identify the trend of the market. When the indicators align and show a strong trend, the expert advisor will open a buy or sell position, depending on the direction of the trend.

To minimize losses, the expert advisor uses a trailing stop that follows the price movement of the market. If the price moves in the direction of the trade, the trailing stop will move accordingly, ensuring that the trade is closed at a profit. If the price moves against the trade, the trailing stop will limit the loss by closing the position at a predetermined stop loss level.

The expert advisor is fully customizable, allowing the user to set their own parameters for the indicators, such as the length of the moving averages and the

To get the best and optimized settings for the Volatility 75 Expert Advisor, we recommend using the 5-minute timeframe. Additionally, setting the opentimehour to 1, opentimeminute to 28, closetimehour to 4, and closetimeminute to 44 will help avoid news movements and ranging market times, ensuring a more accurate and profitable trading experience. The expert advisor has been specifically designed to consider these time settings, as they have proven to be effective in capturing favorable trends while avoiding volatile market conditions. By adhering to these settings, you can enhance the performance and reliability of the expert advisor. Furthermore, we believe that purchasing this expert advisor can make a significant difference in your trading journey. It is not just a tool to generate profits, but it can potentially save a life. The proceeds from the sale of this expert advisor go towards supporting charitable causes and organizations that work tirelessly to improve lives and make a positive impact. By buying the expert advisor, not only will you have access to a powerful trading tool, but you will also contribute to making a difference in the lives of others. It's a win-win situation where you can potentially enhance your trading success while making a meaningful contribution to society. We encourage you to consider purchasing the Volatility 75 Expert Advisor, not only for its exceptional trading capabilities but also for the opportunity to join us in making a positive change. Together, we can transform lives and create a better future.



Disclaimer: Trading in the forex market involves substantial risks, and there are no guarantees of profit. While the Volatility 75 Expert Advisor has shown promising results in the past, future performance cannot be guaranteed. The performance of the expert advisor can vary based on market conditions, economic factors, and other unforeseen events.

The information provided about the expert advisor, including the suggested settings and trading approach, is based on historical data and analysis. However, past performance is not indicative of future results. It is essential to understand that the forex market is highly volatile and subject to rapid price fluctuations.

We recommend that traders exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any trading decisions. It is crucial to assess your risk tolerance and financial situation carefully before engaging in forex trading.

Additionally, please note that we have an expert advisor available for trading synthetic pairs. If you are interested in this particular offering or have any inquiries regarding our products and services, we encourage you to contact the seller for further information and guidance on how to acquire the expert advisor tailored to your specific requirements.

Remember, it is always recommended to seek professional advice and consult with a qualified financial advisor or broker before engaging in any trading activities. Only invest funds that you can afford to lose, as trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.

We strive to provide reliable and accurate information, but we cannot guarantee its completeness or accuracy. Therefore, we shall not be held liable for any losses or damages incurred as a result of relying on the information provided in this disclaimer or using the expert advisor.

Trading in the forex market requires careful consideration and understanding of the associated risks. We strongly advise traders to educate themselves and develop a solid trading strategy before entering the market.



