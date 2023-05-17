JPYTrader

JP¥Trader is an MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) that trades Japanese Yen (JPY) currency pairs on the 30 minutes timeframe.

The strategy combines moving averages with good old support & resistance levels, to provide trading signals. Signals are sent only when all moving averages are stacked in increasing order - for long (BUY) trades; and decreasing order - for short (SELL) trades. It is particularly designed for swing trading, and prop trading (in a few cases), with all trading positions opened at market price at trend continuation.

Onboarding
Monitoring
https://www.avatrade.com/trading-account?tag=192108
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2118848
https://vigco.co/rEvuam

 trustworthy brokers with transparent trading environment
 
live account(s) signal(s) monitoring 
     

Tests were done for 2020-2023 market history (Dec.27 - Apr.20), with AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, and USD pairs supported.

Minimum & maximum position sizes are also provided for easy trades management and scaling, and multiple currency trading is supported by attaching to each currency chart separately.

JP¥Trader does NOT attach to multiple charts by default since each currency pair requires specific settings.


TRADING

Trading positions are opened one at a time for each currency pair. In the case where multiple positions are opened for a currency pair, properties of all orders - both pending and active - are used to determine the allowable position size for those subsequent orders. This is to allow forward compatibility with a future version supporting multiple trading positions.

Minimum and maximum position sizes can be used to - not only manage trade risks, but also - scale up to larger trades sizes as balance grows over time.

A scaling strategy is required, and only 2 - or 3- stage scaling strategies are currently supported. A 3-stage strategy is used by default, however, a 2-stage strategy may also be adopted.  Note that the closest lot size to the maximum position size in your scaling strategy is used for the largest trade.

For instance, consider any 2 currency pairs, with either $100 or $1000 account balance. Only 2 positions may be open at a time on your account - one for each traded currency pair. The scaling strategy for each EA instance will be applied to it's trades. It is recommended to use a (0.02,0.2) or (0.1,1.0) scaling strategy respectively. In the case of the former (i.e. $100 balance), position size for stage 3 is the nearest to 0.2 (i.e. 0.32); and, for the latter, a 1.6 position size is used, as it is closest to 1.0.

A 2-stage scaling strategy may also be perfect for other markets, however this is NOT recommended. Using larger scaling strategies IS NOT yet recommended for JP¥Trader. Note that lotMode must be set to SCALED for optimal performance.


SETTINGS

JP¥Trader's settings are designed to be simple and easy to understand. The list below outlines each setting and it's purpose.

General Settings

doBuyTrades 
enables trading BUY signals
buyTradesMult 
position risk multiplier (risk margin multiplier to determine BUY trade exit)
doSellTrades 
enables trading SELL signals
sellTradesMult
position risk multiplier (risk margin multiplier to determine SELL trade exit)
timedTradesStart
trading start time
timedTradesStop
trading stop time
    Trade Settings
tmpLot
minimum position size (minimum recommended is 0.02)
tmpLotMax
maximum position size (determined by broker)
dMultiple
period multiplier (trade signal filter #1, direct relationship with trade signal frequency)
pMultiple
profits multiplier (determines choppy price action, when to take partial profits and move risk margin)
rMultiple
range multiplier (primary choppy/sideways market determinant. Only changes if required by market)
slDistance
position risk level (distance from trade entry price to stop loss, automatically converted to PIPs)
pDistance
position entry distance (distance from trade signal price to desired entry price, auto-converted)
tmpSleepMult
EA sleep time (wait interval between trades, whether profit or loss. trade signal filter #2)
Other Settings
doAggression
Attempt to recover loss trades.
pFunc    Trade signals detection function.
lFunc   Trade signals loss function.
lotMode
Trade position sizing mode.
tmpOrdersMax
maximum positions opened (current default is 1, multiple simultaneous orders not yet supported)
tmpMagic
unique magic number to differentiate JP¥Trader instance trades

KNOWN BUGS

  • JP¥Trader's inconsistent maximum position lot sizing should be considered a bug. However, this can be corrected very easily by specifying the exact quadruple of the last lot size in your scaling strategy. Moreover, a 2-stage scaling strategy may also be used, and the exact maximum (2nd stage) position size specified (e.g. 0.02.0.08,0.32 or 0.02,0.08).
  • JP¥Trader's price action retracement algorithm was fairly accurate, in that, a position with unrealized gains WILL become a loss trade if price action retraces during that trade. This is the single most significant contributor to losing trades. However, JP¥Trader's version 1.10 improved the price action retracements algorithm, using Fibonacci retracements. Regardless, gains are NOT taken automatically.
JP¥Trader's version 1.30 introduced functions to improve the price retracement algorithm, and discontinued using Fibonacci retracements. Therefore, it is recommended to allow automatic execution without human intervention - however, trades with the largest size in your scaling strategy may have their risk margin(s) (stop-loss) moved manually without any adverse impact to EA performance. Note that closing a trade position manually adversely impacts the performance of this EA.
  • Notifications are sent only when trade positions are entered, and when the risk margin(s) for the trade position(s) are moved successfully by your broker - either to break-even, or to claim unrealized gains. JP¥Trader's version 1.10 also sends notifications when there are unrealized gains to be taken and EA has not moved stop-loss, however, version 1.3 removes this feature as it is recommended to fire and forget this version.

FUTURE ROADMAP

  • Introduce range trading algorithm to further minimize losses.
  • Determine functional settings for profitable prop trading on more currency pairs (AUDJPY now included).
  • Add more community features (e.g. doAutoTrade).


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Gold Trade Pro MT5
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4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
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4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
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Argos Fury
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3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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