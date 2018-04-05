Oscillating Grids

This expert advisor leverages grid trading strategy with built-in logic to mitigate losses from downward price momentum. As with other grid trading strategies, this EA does not offer full protection against massive drops in asset prices, so traders should select an appropriate trading exposure based on the total account balance and volatility of the asset class.

There are only two inputs required for this EA:

Volume Size: Position size of each grid level

Volatility Input: Distance between grids based on percentage of current asset price. This metric is expressed in percentage terms (%), e.g. entering 10 in this field means 10%.