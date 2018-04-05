Oscillating Grids
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This expert advisor leverages grid trading strategy with built-in logic to mitigate losses from downward price momentum. As with other grid trading strategies, this EA does not offer full protection against massive drops in asset prices, so traders should select an appropriate trading exposure based on the total account balance and volatility of the asset class.
There are only two inputs required for this EA:
- Volume Size: Position size of each grid level
- Volatility Input: Distance between grids based on percentage of current asset price. This metric is expressed in percentage terms (%), e.g. entering 10 in this field means 10%.
This EA is best fit for asset classes that tend to oscillate around a price level over a short and medium time horizon. Over the longer term, the EA attempts to re-calibrate around long term trends.
As with all EAs, traders are strongly advised to thoroughly test this EA in a demo account on the specific asset classes that they wish to trade in, and select the two input parameters based on their risk appetite and the asset class's historical performance.