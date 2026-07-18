EccRk Trade Manager

Product Overview & Advantages

The ECC RK Trade Manager operate as an interactive risk and trade management utility tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The application offers several core operational advantages:

  • Real-Time Interactive Interface: Features a draggable, interactive dashboard that locks onto your chart and fully syncs in real-time with your MT5 broker server.

  • Visual Control: Allows you to control your trade parameters by dragging lines directly on the chart, which instantly updates the dashboard and sends modifications to the broker.

  • Robust Safety Guards: Includes built-in protection logic to block invalid risk configurations and over-leveraging.

  • Slippage Gurads: (Bad-Fill Protection)

    1. Market Order Entry: The EA acts as a strict gatekeeper during high-impact news or low liquidity. If the broker's available price slips beyond your user-defined point limit, the trade is automatically aborted to prevent worst-case execution prices.

    2. Retest-Driven Partial Take Profits: For scaling out of positions, if a volatile spike moves the market past your TP faster than it can be cleanly executed, the EA refuses to accept the slipped price beyond your user-defined point limit. Instead, it safely pauses the order and waits to execute the partial close dynamically once the price retests your exact target level.

  • Crash Recovery System: Built to continuously manage your active trades and pending orders even if your terminal or VPS reboots unexpectedly.

Core Features

1. Sizing & Risk Model

This section determines how your trade volume is calculated:

  • Fixed Lot: Executes the precise lot volume you type into the input box.

  • % Equity: Dynamically calculates your lot size by risking a specific percentage of your current account equity.

  • Amount ($): Calculates your lot size based on a fixed monetary value you are willing to risk.

  • Fatal Risk Guard: If you use % Equity or Amount ($) without setting a Stop Loss higher than zero, the EA completely aborts the trade execution instead of guessing your risk.

  • Broker Minimums Protection: If your calculated risk lot size is lower than your broker's minimum volume, the EA aborts the trade entirely to prevent rounding up and over-leveraging your account.

  • Note: Precision risk scaling for % Equity and Amount ($) automatically includes your broker's commission costs.

2. Entry & Directional Bias

  • Order Type Toggle: Easily switch between Market, Limit, Stop, and Stop-Limit orders for both Buy/Long and Sell/Short directions.

  • Dynamic Price Controls: You can manually type your entry price or drag the physical entry line on your chart. Dragging the line on another device will automatically sync the entry price on the dashboard.

  • Operational Security: The entry price window automatically switches to read-only whenever a Market order is selected, a pending order is active, or a trade is running.

  • Stop-Limit Deviation: Allows you to define the exact point distance between a stop trigger and the limit execution price.

3. Stop Loss (SL) & Trailing

  • Dual Configuration: Set your main Stop Loss by entering a specific price or by entering a point distance. Changing one automatically updates the other.

  • Automated Trailing Stop: Toggle the "Trail" feature to automatically trail your SL behind the active price. It requires a Trigger distance (where trailing begins) and a Buffer distance (how far behind the price the SL stays).

4. Breakeven (BE) Engine

  • Auto Breakeven: Automatically moves your SL to the entry price (plus a defined buffer) once the market hits your target point distance or price.

  • Candle Close Trigger: A specialized protection mode that ignores volatile wicks and only triggers a breakeven if a candle closes past your target distance.

  • Timeframe Fallback Rule: If you input an unsupported timeframe for the candle close trigger (e.g., 17 minutes), the system automatically defaults to the nearest valid MT5 timeframe (e.g., M20).

5. Take Profit (TP) Targets

  • 5-Tier Matrix: Allows you to set up to 5 distinct take-profit price levels to scale out of your position safely.

  • Auto-Calculated Volume Locking: The volume percentage field of your highest active TP tier is locked. The system automatically forces the final tier to absorb the remaining volume so that your total closed position equals exactly 100%.

  • Slippage Guard: During periods of extreme market volatility, the system automatically requotes to protect you from bad fills.

6. Visuals & Executions

  • Display Chart Lines: Toggles all interactive horizontal chart lines (Entry, SL, BE, and TPs) on or off.

  • One-Click Actions: Quick buttons to Place Order, Cancel Order (for pending orders), or Close Position (to instantly exit a running trade).

  • Execution Locks: To maintain order, the Place Order button and Entry Price box automatically lock and turn gray if a trade or pending order managed by the EA is already active.

  • Requirement: The EA must always maintain an active internet connection to manage these parameters.



⚠️  Important Operational Note: Multi-Chart Setup

To maintain high fidelity precision and prevent order confusion, this trade manager enforces a strict single-execution rule per chart window:

  • One Trade Per Chart: The EA is engineered to manage exactly one active trade or pending order per chart window at a time.

  • Automatic Control Locking: The moment a trade is executed or a pending order is placed, the dashboard's "Place Order" button and entry fields will automatically lock and turn gray. You cannot place another trade or order on this specific chart until the current position/order is closed or cancelled.

  • Managing Multiple Positions: If your trading strategy requires you to scale into multiple separate positions, run simultaneous grids, or hedge trades (even on the exact same currency pair), you must open a new, separate chart window for every individual trade you want to take and load the EA onto each one. The user can open upto 20 charts per MT5 installation



Global Input Parameters

When loading the EA onto your MT5 chart, you can customize its global behavior using the following parameters:



Input Parameter

Default Value

Description

InpSlippagePoints

10

The maximum allowable slippage in points for market order executions. The broker will not execute trades above this to prevent bad fills.

InpMaxTPDeviation

10

The maximum allowable slippage in points for partial take profits. If slippage exceeds this, execution pauses and waits to close once price retests the level, avoiding bad fills.

InpTrailStep

10

The step increment (in points) by which the Trailing Stop moves.

InpBrokerCommission

7.00

Your broker's round-turn commission cost per 1.0 standard lot. Used to perform precise risk sizing calculations.

InpTheme

THEME_DARK

Switches the visual look of the on-chart dashboard between Dark or Light mode.

InpFontScale

1.1

Adjusts text sizing. Can be reduced to  0.6 - 0.8  if text overlaps on Mac or high-resolution displays.

InpDashboardScale

1.0

Multiplier scale for the entire dashboard UI size; increase this for Mac or 4K/high-resolution screens.

InpUsePushNotifications

true

Toggles mobile push notifications and live chart alerts for trade events.





























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The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
Utilities
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
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