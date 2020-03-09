Adama MT4

Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30.
This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves.

Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment.
To achieve maximum efficiency and ensure that Adama is a reliable and powerful robot, the EA is thoroughly refined to distinguish between typical market noise and the actual trend direction.

Get in touch if you want to check out the performance history.

Adama has been backtested for 10 years, making it a robust and well tested forex robot.
100% modeling quality is always used and we do not filter bad candles or produce curve fitted systems to perform well in backtest.
Read about curve fitting here.

Benefits

  • FIFO compatible
  • RSI protection
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • Trailing Stop
  • Timed exits
  • Adjustable settings
  • Properly tested with 100% modeling quality and real ticks
  • Reflects a realistic form of investment

Adama is FIFO compatible - you can configure the number of trades to be opened, buy or sell.
Adama does not use martingale or grid strategies and is based on a manual trading strategy to enhance our portfolio.

Adama executes trades automatically and is easy to install. You may use the default settings or adjust them according to your personal preferences.
For optimal performance, we recommend renting a VPS.
One of the key benefits of using an automated strategy is that it is based on objective analysis of market data, eliminating subjective opinions or emotions that can lead to poor trading decisions.


Recommendations

  • Currency pair: GBPJPY
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $50


 


