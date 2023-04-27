Alita EA MT4

Alita EA is a high performance professional automated trading tool with a solid and proven trading strategy. The solutions implemented have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of trading operations and system performance. EA uses every moment of the market to its advantage. Along with price analysis, the EA takes into account incoming news, current spreads and the time of day. Alita EA can trade with fixed lots, automatic (related to balance) and percentage.





How to install:





Open the terminal menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.

Web Requests" and add news calendar link "https://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the list Allow "" and add news calendar link "" to the list

Attach the Ea to the chart of the recommended trading pair.

Press the "Upload" button and apply the suitable .set file.

Allow live trading and activate the "AutoTrading" button in the top panel of the terminal.

Set the gmt value of the broker to the " Your Time Zone, GMT " parameter.



Optimized presets: DOWNLOAD

Recommendations:

For best results use low spread ECN accounts.

Recommended minimum deposit $500.

Leverage 1:30 - 1:500.

Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Recommended period M5.

Apply the recommended settings for each pair.

Set and use news filter at least for important news and NFP.

For stable trading run Ea on VPS.



OPTIONS:

Basic Setting

Lots (Fix) - Fixed lots;

Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed;

Order Stop Offset (in +Pips) - Offset value of Stop orders in Pips (positive);

Order Limit Offset (in -Pips) - Offset value of Limit orders in Pips (negative);

Grid Distance (in Pips) - Distance in Pips between orders in Pips;

RSI Overbought - Overbought % value;

RSI Oversold - Oversold % value;

ATR Max Buy Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on BUY orders;

ATR Max Sell Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on SELL orders;

Max Buy Order (Stop+Limit) - Maximum number of BUY orders (Stop+Limit);

Max Sell Orders (Stop+Limit) - Maximum number of SELL orders (Stop+Limit);

Order Exp. (in Min) - Maximum duration time of open orders; TP Mode Setting

TP Mode - TakeProfit mode selection (TP_PERCENT/TP_MONEY/TP_AUTO_LM);

TP (in %) - TakeProfint as a percentage of the Balance;

TP (in €/$) - TakeProfit in Fixed Currency (Target);

TP Auto (Lots Div.) - Lots Divisor on the Balance Sheet;

TP Auto (Money Div.) - TakeProfit Currency Divisor on Balance Sheet;



Close All Profits At - Enables the closure of profit operations at the set time;

Time_Close - Closing time;

DOWNLOAD TP Auto automatically adjusts the Lots and TakeProfit by increasing them in relation to the Balance. The optimal values can be calculated in the backtest phase (the use of databases such as Tickstory or similar is recommended). At this link it will be possible to download some optimized Presets:

Cut Loss

CL Mode - Cut Loss mode selection (NONE/CL_PERCENT/CL_MONEY);

Cut Loss (in %) - Cut Loss as a percentage of the Balance;

Cut Loss (in €/$) - Cut Loss in Fixed Currency (Target);

Hours Filter Settings

Enable "Hours Filter" - Enable Trades at set times;

P1_Time_Start - Trade opening period 1;

P1_Time_End - Trade closing period 1;

P2_Time_Start - Trade opening period 2;

P2_Time_End - Trade closing period 2; Weekday Filter Settings (from v.1.3)

Enable "Weekday Filter" - Enable Trades on preset days of the week ;

; Mondey (Reject/Allow);



Tuesday (Reject/Allow);

Wednesday (Reject/Allow);

Thuesday (Reject/Allow);

Friday (Reject/Allow); News Filter Setting

Enable "News Filter" - Enable the News filter;

SourceNews - Select the source of the News (Investing/DailyFX);

LowNews - Enable LOW News;

LowIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before the News LOW;

LowIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the News LOW;

MidleNews - Enable MIDLE News;

MidleIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before News MIDLE;

MidleIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the News MIDLE;

HighNews - Enable HIGH News;

HighIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before News HIGH;

HighIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the HIGH News;

NFPNews - Enable NFP News;

NFPIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before the News LOW;

NFPIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the News LOW;

DrawNewsLine - Enable News lines on Chart;

LowColor - Set the color for the LOW News;

MidleColor - Set the color for MIDLE News;

HighColor - Set the color for the HIGH News;

LineWitdh - Set the size of the line;

LineStyle - Set the line style (Solid/Dash/Dot/Dashdot/Dashdotsdot);

OnlySumbolNews - Enable only Currency News;

Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) - Set your Timezone;

Check on CHART

BUY key - Manual opening of orders (as per settings);

SELL key - Manual opening of orders (as per settings);

CLOSE ALL key - Manual closing of orders and trades;







