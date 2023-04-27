Trail By Value

Your feedback is valuable and appreciated.

I appreciate feedback on where the application is weak and what improvements or features would be beneficial.


This is a utility for setting trailing stops by value.

Trailing stops are great tools for locking in profits as a trade progresses.

When trades progress towards potential targets confidence in the trade should be reflected in management of the trade. Market exposure persists for the duration of the trade, and the choice to remain in a trade is equivalent to opening a new trade at the current market price.

Keeping SL fixed thus reduces R:R over the duration of the trade and will result in thousands lost in equity over the duration of one's trading career.

A fixed SL does not allow for the capture of profits from trades that are profitable in the short term. Capturing every quantum of profit from a trade reduces the impact of losing trades and should be included in any risk averse strategy.

Trailing stops also provide a solution to equity drawdown requirements set by prop trading firms.


Parameters

Boolean(True/False), ACF : Account Currency First, This can be set to false when dealing with commodities, forex pairs and crypto. However some indices require different profit/loss calculation procedures. Calculation procedures include pairs that consist of the account currency and the USD. In the event that your broker places your account currency first in the USD pair, such as is commonly the case with cable or the euro, set this to true.


Boolean(True/False), Set_by_Value : Set this to true to use trailing stops according to max equity drawdown. Set to false to use trailing stops according to pips.


Boolean(True/False) Same_Stop_Price: Set to true if you want all orders on chart to stop out at the same price according to the standard lot size (see Standard_Lot parameter below, this is only effective when Set_by_Value is set to true. This will result in equity disparities between non standard lot orders and the Trailing_Stop value specified.


Boolean(True/False) Effect_Larger_Trades: Set this to false to keep the equity drawdown limit of larger orders to the specified value set in Set_by_Value. Setting this to true results in larger equity drawdown limits for larger orders when Same_Stop_Price is set to true.


Double, Trailing_Stop: Set in pips, i.e 25, 50, OR set in terms of equity accrued i.e 500, 1000, etc. When Same_Stop_Price is set to true the Trailing_Stop value will only be reflected in orders with the standard lot or larger, unless otherwise stated by setting Effect_Larger_Trades to false (larger lot orders can be explicitly exempt from the effects of Same_Stop_Price)


Double, Standard_Lot: The standard lot size by which the trailing stop for all orders with lot sizes not equal to the standard lot is calculated.


ACF default value = false

Set_by_Value default value = true

Same_Stop_Price default value = false

Effect_Larger_Trades default value = false

Trailing_Stop default value = 2000

Standard_Lot default value = 2.0




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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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