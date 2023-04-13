Automatic Stop Loss and TP
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Easy and simple Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit manager.
For all pairs, indexes etc. Works with all instruments.
All types of orders. All charts.
Users inputs:
- take profit in pp
- stop loss in pp
- font name,size and color
- corner for place settings info
Save & Load settings option.
Fast, simple and reliable trade assistant.
A "MUST HAVE" for all traders.
Check out other tools provided by our team!
For all pairs, indexes etc. Works with all instruments.
All types of orders. All charts.
Users inputs:
- take profit in pp
- stop loss in pp
- font name,size and color
- corner for place settings info
Save & Load settings option.
Fast, simple and reliable trade assistant.
A "MUST HAVE" for all traders.
Check out other tools provided by our team!