HolyGrail Forex Scalper MT4
- Experts
- Yasir Zaidi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Arguably THE MOST PROFITABLE SYSTEM..... WITH EXTREMELY ::::::::::TIGHT STOPLOSS:::::::
Introduction PRICE of only 199/- (limited period)
- Extremely TIGHT STOP LOSS on EVERY TRADE (only 20 pips STOP LOSS)
- EXTREMELY HIGH WIN RATIO STILL :::::::::: 90% :::::::::::::
- SUPER HIGH PROFITS ::::::::::: BACK TEST SHOWS 1000 ==> 3.2 million in 13 years
- QUICK SCALPING... TIGHT SCALPING...
IS THE HOLY GRAIL of All Systems as it has EVERYTHING
- 90% WIN RATE
- Super high return $ 1000 ====>>> $ 3.2 million in 13 years (BACKTEST EURUSD, EURJPY and GBPUSD)
- QUICK TRADES... lasting less than an hour
- NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... either the trade makes profit or hits tight stop loss within minutes or hour..
IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ====
:::::::::::::: PLEASE USE STANDARD ACCOUNTS.. ACCOUNTS WITH COMMISSIONS (Raw/ECN) are not suitable :::::::::::::::::::
If you plan on using ICMARKETS (broker I use), you can ask partners@icmarkets.com to link your account to partner ID 71312 to receive discount on spreads.. or follow this link to register with ICMarkets https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71312 if you are registering as a new user.
IDEAL SETTINGS:
PAIRS TO TRADE: It is a scalping strategy so pair needs 2 things... 1) Tight Spread 2) Ability to set SL close to the price (within 1 pip (10 points)... SUGGESTED USDJPY, EURUSD and GBPUSD
1. RISK PERCENT (Risk taken on every trade as % of capital): RECOMMENDED SETTING: 3% (Don't get too greedy... backtest for higher settings to see if you are comfortable... THERE IS NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... but 5-6 TRADES IN LOSS over short span = 16-20%... which CAN HAPPEN.... so RECOMMENDED NOT TO USE MORE THAN 5.0
2. TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M30 or M15... but can be used on M5 / M10.. BACKTEST using faster time frames before applying... M30/M15 has been tested throughly and work brilliantly... WHY REINVENT THE WHEEL!!!
3. Start and End Hours: Recommend to Trade London and NY session and to stop trading 2 hours before close of day. Have added feature to define start and end of session (to give flexibility to trade only certain part of the day OR to avoid big spreads at close or start of day OR to avoid low liquidity Asian session) etc...
Please input correctly!! I have built validations to avoid incorrect entry... but One can never underestimate the chances of INCORRECT SELECTIONS... so please do carefully input.
ENJOY and MAKE MONEY... and do drop a comment if you like seeing money come in :)