Robo Mini Dolar B3
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 4 May 2023
- Activations: 5
Developed through volatility techniques, batteries of robustness tests and data analysis such as:
- Walk Forward Analysis (WFA)
- Walk Forward Efficiency (WFE)
- Walk Forward Matrix (WFM)
- Monte Carlo
- Distribution of Parameters
- Distribution of Results
- Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney criterion
The EA uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit of the "percentage" type, does not use splits/breakeven, does not average price, does not use martingale.
Quality Historical Backtest: 95%
Broker: XP Investimentos
PARAMETERS BACKTEST
CALCULO_IND = 212;
STOP_LOSS = 25;
TAKE_PROFIT = 50;
HORA_LIMITE = 17;
HORA_ZERAR = 17;
QTD_LOTES = 01;