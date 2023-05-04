Robo Mini Dolar B3

This EA works exclusively on the Dollar Futures market (B3). It can be used in Full Dollar (DOL) or Mini Dollar (WDO).


Type: Day-Trade

Recommended margin:

Mini Dollar (WDO) = BRL 3.000,00



Developed through volatility techniques, batteries of robustness tests and data analysis such as:


- Walk Forward Analysis (WFA)

- Walk Forward Efficiency (WFE)

- Walk Forward Matrix (WFM)


- Monte Carlo

- Distribution of Parameters

- Distribution of Results

- Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney criterion


The EA uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit of the "percentage" type, does not use splits/breakeven, does not average price, does not use martingale.


Quality Historical Backtest: 95%


Broker: XP Investimentos


PARAMETERS BACKTEST 

CALCULO_IND      =   212;

STOP_LOSS           =   25;

TAKE_PROFIT       =    50;

HORA_LIMITE       =    17;

HORA_ZERAR        =   17;

QTD_LOTES           =   01;


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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