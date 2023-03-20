Volumos Maxima - Market Profile with Heatmap and Fibonacci retracement

Volumos Maxima

Market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95560

Visit blog toppi.trade.

Our Volume Profile indicator "Volumos Maxima" includes a Heatmap feature that displays the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, allowing traders to visualize the volume density and quickly identify areas of high or low trading activity. This can help traders pinpoint potential areas of price reversal, making it easier to make informed trading decisions and maximize their profits.

We plan to improve our indicator. We want to make it work more stable and faster.

Help us make it better - if you find a bug or have suggestions - PLEASE contact us. We will be very happy!

You can contact us: volumosmaxima@gmail.com









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