Fibo ichimoku

5
I have developed an indicator based on both the fibo musang strategy and the price breaking of the ichimoku cloud and it has amazing results
the features are:
1- Once activated it give you the trend where you are from the chart
2- After a trend change it gives you an alert on PC or notification on your phone if you are away.
3- It sends you the exact prices to take an order and 3 take profit levels and your stoploss.
4- It works on every timeframes from 1m to MN.
5- It works on pairs and Crypto.
6- It has a filter to identify the real break and the fake ones.
7- It has two build in strategies (breaking of the cloud and breaking of the Kijun-sen)


Reviews 1
Lucky Ahmad
166
Lucky Ahmad 2025.05.05 10:15 
 

simple method but profitable on XAUUSD.. thanks dev!!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Lucky Ahmad
166
Lucky Ahmad 2025.05.05 10:15 
 

simple method but profitable on XAUUSD.. thanks dev!!

Mina Edward Habbib Ayoub
239
Reply from developer Mina Edward Habbib Ayoub 2025.05.06 12:17
Thanks for your review Happy to help 😀
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