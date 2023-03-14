Fibo ichimoku
- Indicatori
- Mina Edward Habbib Ayoub
- Versione: 1.61
- Aggiornato: 12 aprile 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
I have developed an indicator based on both the fibo musang strategy and the price breaking of the ichimoku cloud and it has amazing results
the features are:
1- Once activated it give you the trend where you are from the chart
2- After a trend change it gives you an alert on PC or notification on your phone if you are away.
3- It sends you the exact prices to take an order and 3 take profit levels and your stoploss.
4- It works on every timeframes from 1m to MN.
5- It works on pairs and Crypto.
6- It has a filter to identify the real break and the fake ones.
7- It has two build in strategies (breaking of the cloud and breaking of the Kijun-sen)
simple method but profitable on XAUUSD.. thanks dev!!