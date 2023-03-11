Welcome to OriGamiGrimm a dynamic and versatile EA. When using the Stops option(True) OriGamiGrimm will pull BuyStops and SellStops into position based off spacing determined by ATR. It will then attempt to Close All Open Trades as a basket for an overall profit set by exit percent. When using Trail(true) and digitalTrail(False) and there are multiple orders the trailing stop will only activate when the basket of trades is in profit. There is a money management system built in for initial lotsize and additional order lotsize. this EA may take a lot of trial and error backtesting to find proper settings but i ensure you they are there, it will work for mostly any symbol. enjoy!