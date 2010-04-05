EA Mining Lots
- Truong Vu Van
- Versione: 1.0
This EA is designed for mining lots. Open a buy sell order based on the timeframe M15 candle sticks. When the price goes over open order EA keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.
Requirement
- Flatform: MT4
- Symbol: XAUUSD.
- Time frame: M15
- Minimum deposit: >1000$
- Leverage: 1:500 and higher
- ECN broker
- Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)