Cerberus EA MT5

Cerberus EA is a fully automated expert advisor. It is based on a strategy that calculates recent price range levels and enters trades when price breaks these levels. This EA does not use any Martingale/Grid/Averaging.

Every trade is equipped with a stop loss and take profit. The EA does not need require any optimization and can be used immediately. Optionally the user is able to change many inputs of the strategy.

The backtests displayed in the screenshots were based on real ticks using the default settings.

Features

- Fully automated

- Every trade is protected with a stop loss

- Advanced algorithm for monitoring of the position and modifying the exit price

- Multiple inputs that can be changed by the user

- Includes an optional Time filter



Setup

The EA can be activated by opening a chart and attaching the EA to the chart.

The recommended trading symbol is USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, but other symbols and timeframes can also be used.



