Gold Fusion

BullsPower Ana Maria Pesaferrer Costa Experts

This EA can work on MT4 but not on MT5 and its main asset is GDAXI. It only trades on the long side, so it takes advantage of bull markets. In our MT4 backtest it has a very low relative drawdown with less than 12% of drawdown. It also has a very high return percentage over 11 years of backtesting with a 1460% return (this does not mean that it will be exactly the same in the future). It is recommended to use a start-up capital of around 12k euros. To perform the backtest of this EA, the M5 p