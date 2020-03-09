Gold Fusion
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bilal Dous
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 6
Gold Fusion will buy gold automatically during uptrends and use trailing stop losses to capture profits.
Facts
- Support is included.
- Gold Fusion trades GOLD only (also known as XAUUSD)
- Gold Fusion will never place sell orders. It places buy orders only.
- Each buy order is accompanied by a Stop-loss, Take-profit, and a Trailing Stop Loss,
- There are only 3 Input settings for you to enter. The rest of the code is secret and hidden.
- Run this EA only on the 5-minute time frame.
- You should use 1:500 leverage with this EA. Do not use 1:50 leverage unless you have a six-figure account balance.
- Do not turn Gold Fusion on unless gold is currently in an uptrend. We recommend that you follow our channel alerts.
- We recommend using VPS with Gold Fusion whenever possible so that your computer is always on.
Inputs Screen (see screenshot)
- Max Trades Allowed: It is recommended to set your max trades allowed (at once) to 500 for best results. It's rare for Gold Fusion to open over 100 trades consecutively, but it does happen from time to time.
- Lots Size: We recommend a lot size of 0.10 (Standard lot) per every $1,000 USD in your account. Do not use a lot size of more than 1.0.
- Enable Buy Above: Like a pending order, Gold Fusion will begin to place buy orders when the price of gold surpasses your Buy Above price. The Buy Above price is always an area just above resistance that needs to be broken on a higher time frame in order for a new uptrend to begin. We will alert you the buy above price (if there is one) on our MQL5.com channel. Normally, "Enable Buy Above" is set to NO.
Requirements
- Minimum starting balance: $1000 USD
- Recommended starting balance $5,000 - $10,000 USSD
- Leverage: 1:500
- Instruments: Gold / XAUUSD
- Time Frame: 5 Minute
Important Features
- Stop Loss: Gold Fusion automatically sets a stop loss on every order. The stop loss is not adjustable.
- Take Profit: Gold Fusion sets a take profit on every order. The Take Profit is not adjustable.
- Trailing Stop: Gold Fusion will initiate a trailing stop loss whenever any of your trades are in a good profit.