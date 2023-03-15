Ivan EA

5

Humans of Trading Community,

I would like to present you with my most recent work - Ivan EA.

This EA is an automatic trading robot designed and optimized to trade Forex pairs. It is a very smart and simple Expert Advisor that operates on a combination of RSI, EMA's, Price Action Patterns and Pullback.

I have been able to implement a number of custom made tools that cooperate with each other and provide information to the EA which makes a decision whether or not a trade should be placed.

Using it is very easy and doesn't require much experience.

All you need to is attach it to the chart you want to run it on, EA best performances are on timeframes H1/M15.





Reviews 5
LuckyOne23
19
LuckyOne23 2023.04.15 00:44 
 

On the right road with you, thank you guys :)!

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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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LuckyOne23
19
LuckyOne23 2023.04.15 00:44 
 

On the right road with you, thank you guys :)!

Serdar Erbasli
23
Serdar Erbasli 2023.04.06 09:02 
 

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tsodan93
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tsodan93 2023.03.19 17:45 
 

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Lance Desrouleaux
90
Lance Desrouleaux 2023.03.17 08:54 
 

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VladC01
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VladC01 2023.03.16 06:35 
 

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