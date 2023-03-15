Humans of Trading Community,

I would like to present you with my most recent work - Ivan EA.

This EA is an automatic trading robot designed and optimized to trade Forex pairs. It is a very smart and simple Expert Advisor that operates on a combination of RSI, EMA's, Price Action Patterns and Pullback.

I have been able to implement a number of custom made tools that cooperate with each other and provide information to the EA which makes a decision whether or not a trade should be placed.

Using it is very easy and doesn't require much experience.

All you need to is attach it to the chart you want to run it on, EA best performances are on timeframes H1/M15.













