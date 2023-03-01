Magic Brics mt4

  • Indicators
  • Noel Jephius Chiremba
    Noel Jephius Chiremba

    Noel Jephius Chiremba

    I am a trader with experience in financial markets, specializing in Forex. We make a trading mainly based on swing. The strategy is very effective and is based on my Forex trading system -that I personally developed + waves, Elliot and Fibonacci . And study of all the correlations of currencies
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

The methodology and logic behind this Magic Brics mt4 indicator is based on the principles of trend following and price action trading.

Magic Brics indicator is a type of charting technique that represents price movements using order blocks rather than time. Each order block is formed based on a specified price movement, known as the order size, and is either colored in bullish (green) or bearish (red) depending on the direction of the price movement. Please make sure to adjust algo calculation depend on the timeframe - currently on this demo it is on 20 and you may need to change it to 40 ON MOST OF H1 to get desired and very accurate signal, the 20 is okay for eurusd h1 and other pairs check the settings in the description below.

The indicator uses a 3 secret algorythms to calculate each order block and filter unnecessary noise in the charts.

This approach is based on the idea that trends tend to continue in the same direction for a period of time before reversing. By waiting for a certain number of order blocks to form in a certain direction, the indicator attempts to capture these trends and avoid false breakouts and whipsaws.

The indicator also includes some email alert functionality to provide additional visual and auditory alerts when a signal is generated / opened or closed.

Overall, the methodology and logic behind this indicator are fairly straightforward and rely on a combination of trend following and price action principles. However, as with any trading strategy or indicator, it should be thoroughly tested and evaluated before being used in live trading. 

Works on all assets all time-frames from m1 to weekly but my favourite that suits my type of trading , my style and mentality is H1 using Algo settings from 25 to 50 depend on asset and volatility

Green order block / box signals bullish trend and Red order block / box signals bearish direction.

The magic brics indicator is based on technical analysis and it is non repainting once a signal is generated.

FEATURES

  • All time-frames supported    M1 - M30 ,  H1 - D1 / W1 
  • None repainting
  • All assets tradeable (including currency indexes AUD, EUR, NZD, etc)
  • Sets are provided & current charts 
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Not time based but price movement based (which is very important)
  • Very accurate
  • Based on logic & technical analysis
  • Very easy to use

BEST SETTING WITH THE CURRENT MARKET / MOST OF THE MARKETS

The Algo calculation settings can be changed easily at any time to best suit market conditions.

play around bar size 20 to 40 for the h1 to h4 timeframe please note these are not the default

or to say they are the best but the current market is in line with these you may have to keep on adjusting

time to time to get sniper entry signals and make sure to manage the trades

My current algo calculation settings on my charts I am using :

 eurjpy h1 / h4 & eurusd h4 & gbpusd h4= => algo calculation 40 
gbpaud h1 & gbpchf h1 & gbpcad h1 =>  algo calculation 25 - 40

audusd h4 = 25 - 40,  xauusd h1 = algo calculation 25 to 45, EurUsd H1 algo calculation = 20

Eur / Usd / Gbp / Nzd / Aud index set algo calculation to 10 for other brokers set it to 2, you will see which one makes more sense / less noise / less sideways.

(A simple strategy -There are so many ways to try this indicator, load it direct  on an asset aand it will analyze for you, or try this on indexes for example trading EurAud

if you want to trade EURAUD- you load it on EUR index if EUR is weak =red box and load it on AUD index -if AUD is =green -YOU WILL TAKE SELL ON EURAUD ) extra confirmation 

load it on NZD, if GOLD & NZD & AUD are strong -Then EUR & USD is weak it is even a high probability trade because of the strang correlation on GOLD & NZD & AUD vs  EUR & USD

- a lot of people think EURUSD does not move much which is true because of that positive correlation compared to EURAUD which moves sharply.

 

What this tool is

This indicator is oriented towards traders who are looking for an efficient and simple strategy . 

Novice traders should not trade below M15 since it is noisy and sideways most of the time. I recommend H1 & H4 charts and play around algo calculation 20 to 50 on those timeframes.

The indicator is non-repainting and high accurate trading system. It is a trending system but -you can set higher time frames or box size to filter some sideways noise markets.

This indicator is not a complete trading strategy, nor an always in the market indicator.

 the trader must manage and exit trades based on his best judgement





Video Magic Brics mt4
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The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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