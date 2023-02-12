Crash Wizard Indicator works on 1 Minute time frame of Crash 500 and Crash 1000 ONLY. This indicator will plot a Red (x) on the Drop candle . it will plot Green arrows as BUY entry signal and will plot orange (x) as multi-exit points. You the indicator is 85% Accurate . you may use it together with Price action.

NOTE:

To use the indicator , make sure you have an account with Deriv the only synthetics indices broker. DONT use it on any other assets.