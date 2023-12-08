ScalpSpirit

Promotion: for the purchase of this product you will receive as a bonus an expert advisor who cannot lose money! (on a demo account, with proof of purchase of this product in pm)





Hello and welcome,





Here is my new expert advisor:

It works on 14 different pairs in M5.

All possible combinations have been tested with a spread of 40, 0.01 lot, a leverage of 1:30 and over several years.





Here are the results :

TOP PAIR SET1 SET2 Profit

1 GBPNZD 10 43 647

2 GBPCHF 10 20 415

3 GBPAUD 9 22 385

4 EURNZD 10 21 304

5 NZDCHF 14 31 282

6 CHFJPY 13 20 257

7 NZDJPY 12 17 250

8 AUDCHF 15 32 210

9 EURJPY 15 20 184

10 GBPJPY 13 19 167

11 CADCHF 12 15 147

12 AUDNZD 10 11 129

13 AUDJPY 14 19 126

14 EURCHF 12 16 125







About settings :

lots: this is the number of batches you want to use.

autolotsize: if you want to activate the automation of the number of lots according to your capital. autolotsize: this is the percentage (based on leverage of 1:30) of your capital with which you wish to trade. This only works if autolotsize = true.

maxSpread: this is the maximum spread you allow for trades to be completed. SpreadPrinter: If you want the spread to be displayed in your terminal.

SET1: This is a parameter to modify for each peer in order to have a better result.

SET2: This is a parameter to modify for each peer in order to have a better result.





Good trades :)



