CRASH 500 Masseratti — Expert Advisor Specialized for Deriv Synthetic Indices





CRASH 500 Masseratti is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Crash 500 Index symbol, optimized for the M1 timeframe. It captures trend-following movements inherent to the unique nature of this synthetic instrument.





🎯 Key Features





Trend candlestick detection system using multiple combined filters (dynamic bands, confirmation oscillators, and candlestick analysis by ID), allowing for the identification of entries with a higher probability of directional continuation.

Position management with Stop Loss and Take Profit defined per trade, adjustable according to risk profile.

Configurable trading lot size between 0.20 and 2.00 lots, adaptable to the trader's capital and risk appetite.

Multiple internal magic numbers that allow for running different entry modules simultaneously on the same symbol.





💰 Recommended Requirements





Suggested Initial Capital: $300 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Symbol: Crash 500 Index

Timeframe: M1

⚙️ Flexible Configuration





All parameters—bands, deviation, applied price mode, and lot size—are 100% configurable from the inputs panel, allowing you to adjust the system's aggressiveness according to market conditions or your trading profile.





✅ Ideal for:





Traders seeking exposure to synthetic Crash indices with a systematic trend-following logic, requiring no manual intervention, and with built-in money management parameters.