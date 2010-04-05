MSC ProMax EA
- Experts
- Bui Huy Dat
Versione: 1.12
Aggiornato: 16 febbraio 2023
- Attivazioni: 7
Live signal:
[Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94028]
Discover the power of MSC ProMax EA, a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on the highly effective “pullback” strategy. Perfectly suited for trading popular pullback currency pairs like AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD, this system leverages key Forex market patterns — specifically the price reversal after sharp movements in any direction.
Recommended Pairs:
- AUDCAD
- NZDCAD
- AUDNZD
Additional Pairs:
- EURCAD
- EURJPY
- EURGBP
- GBPCAD
- GBPJPY
- USDCAD
EA SETUP
- charts: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
- Timeframe for all charts: m15.
- Nothing extra is required(Recommend use default setting).
REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT
- Leverage >= 1 : 500
- Balance >= $500 (or equivalent in your currency)
- Account currency: no restrictions