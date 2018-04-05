Mrsi EA MT5

Mrsi bot. This EA is designed to trade multiple currencies, including to EURCAD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURGBP and NZDCAD. It utilizes two popular technical indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) to determine the best entry points for trades.

It's take trades based on indicators. Is has a SL and TP. 


Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1835811


If you want more information about this EA, feel free to ask me.

The advantages of this bot are:

1. It does not use grid or martingale

2. It has a Stoploss for each trade

3. Fixed take profit and stop loss

4. Money management or fixed lots


The expert needs to run on the EURCAD, 15 minutes chart!


Inputs

Money management
 Risk in percent for a deal or Constant lot

Value of "Money Management". Here can you fill the risk percent or lotsize when you use constant lot.

Magic number


Settings for pairs

Fixed take profit

Fixed stoploss

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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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