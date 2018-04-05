Mrsi EA MT5

Mrsi bot. This EA is designed to trade multiple currencies, including to EURCAD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURGBP and NZDCAD. It utilizes two popular technical indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) to determine the best entry points for trades.



It's take trades based on indicators. Is has a SL and TP.



Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1835811



If you want more information about this EA, feel free to ask me.

The advantages of this bot are:

1. It does not use grid or martingale

2. It has a Stoploss for each trade

3. Fixed take profit and stop loss

4. Money management or fixed lots





The expert needs to run on the EURCAD, 15 minutes chart!





Inputs

Money management

Risk in percent for a deal or Constant lot

Value of "Money Management". Here can you fill the risk percent or lotsize when you use constant lot.

Magic number





Settings for pairs

Fixed take profit

Fixed stoploss