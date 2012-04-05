The wave rider

The Trend Snatcher is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects swings on the price market chart. Important levels, such as Supply and Demand levels, Trendline touches, reversal patterns, and others, can also be added as confluence when making trading decisions.

The indicator employs two lines that aim for the highest selling and lowest buying levels. When the two lines cross, a signal is generated.


All trading instruments are compatible, including currency pairs, synthetic indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and NASDAQ.

It can be used as an extra Confluence to enter a trade when Price is at a strong level of support and resistance or Trendline Touch. It is suitable for Scalping and Swing Trading.

  • Email alerts : Yes
  • Sound alerts: Yes
  • Mobile alerts: Yes
  • Settings Available. : Yes
  • Availability: MT5 MT4
  • Maintained and updated 
  • Directly installed to your MetaTrader 5 software


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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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