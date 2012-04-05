The wave rider

The Trend Snatcher is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects swings on the price market chart. Important levels, such as Supply and Demand levels, Trendline touches, reversal patterns, and others, can also be added as confluence when making trading decisions.





The indicator employs two lines that aim for the highest selling and lowest buying levels. When the two lines cross, a signal is generated.









All trading instruments are compatible, including currency pairs, synthetic indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and NASDAQ.





It can be used as an extra Confluence to enter a trade when Price is at a strong level of support and resistance or Trendline Touch. It is suitable for Scalping and Swing Trading. Email alerts : Yes

Sound alerts: Yes

Mobile alerts: Yes

Settings Available. : Yes

Availability: MT5 MT4

Maintained and updated

Directly installed to your MetaTrader 5 software



