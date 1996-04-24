Percentile of Historical Volatility Correlation

  • Indicators
  • Florian Nuebling
    Florian Nuebling

    Florian Nuebling

    5 (1)
    indicators based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. As price follows a random walk and assumed to follow a log-normal distributed, the provided concepts are based on log returns for normalization. Returns are mean reverting and can be approximated as normal distributed. The
    8 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Percentile of Historical Volatility and Correlation Coefficient shows if the asset is cheap or expensive based on the volatility. It is used to determine a good entry point. It has two indicators built in: Historical Volatility is ranked percentile wise and its correlation to price action which gives an indication of the direction of a possible future move. Together the both indicators can give good entries and direction.

 

Historical Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for an asset over a given period (Sample Size Historical Volatility). In this indicator the volatility model is calculated as the standard deviation of returns. Weighted with percentile with the given period (Sample Size Percentile). It shows the percentage of candles over the last selected period (Sample Size Percentile) where Historic Volatility was traded below the current level.

That means if PHV (Percentile of Historical Volatility) is at 5%, it was traded only 5% of the time (within percentile period) below that level. If PHV is above 80% it indicates, that historical volatility is higher than usual. So, a strategy could be, enter at a very low PHV, as it will likely expand and a bigger move will happen.

The indicator values are displayed as Columns and range from 0 to 100 [%]. It is NOT a directional indicator, only together with Correlation it is possible to determine direction.

 

Correlation Coefficient is shown in the panel below the PHV to correlate the non-directional indicator to price, to make it directional. Traditional Pearson Correlation is used. It is shown as line and scaled. Usually, it goes from -1 to 1, for representation it is scaled to -100 to 0 (so -50 is zero line). The correlation line is coloured from the calculated p-value, based on significance confidence level of 0.05 (5%). If the correlation line turns “green” is shows significant positive correlation of PHV to price. If it turns “red” significant negative correlation is determined.

 

Example Strategies:

• PHV rising (percentile of historical volatility increasing) AND significant positive correlation = possible larger movement in price action to the upside expected (LONG)

• PHV rising (percentile of historical volatility increasing) AND significant negative correlation = possible larger movement in price action to the downside expected (SHORT)

• PHV falling (percentile of historical volatility decreasing) AND negative correlation = price will likely move slowly up (LONG)

• PHV falling (percentile of historical volatility decreasing) AND positive correlation = price will likely move slowly down (SHORT)

 

The Input Settings:

Sample Size Historical Volatility: Default 10, length of periods back to calculated historical volatility.

Sample Size Percentile: Default 100 (Recommendation use power of Sample Size Historical Volatility), length of periods back to calculated percentile of historical volatility.

Sample Size Correlation: Default 10, length of periods back to calculated correlation of PHV and Price

 

 

Remark: Indicator is provided for statistical analysis and showing probabilities only and should not be construed as financial advice.


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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
Indicators
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Drift
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
This Oscillator describes the drift of an asset, as part of the geometric Brownian Motion (GBM). As a data basis the mean reverting log returns of the asset price is considered. It gives the percentile of drift directional. For instance, a value of 0.05 means a drift of 5%, based on the selected sample size. If the value is positive, drift to higher asset values is determined.  This indicator should be used in confluence with other indicators based on volatility, probability and statistics. Li
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Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
RSI 2 based on normalized price
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
The RSI2.0 indicator uses normalized price data and signal processing steps to get a normal distributed oscillator with no skew (mean is zero). Therefore, it can give much better reads than the traditional RSI.   Areas/Levels of reversal: Overbought or oversold levels from traditional RSI have no statistical significance, therefore the standard deviation bands are implemented here, which can be used in similar way as possible reversal points.   Divergence: As the indicator is nearly normal dist
Returns Momentum Oscillator RMO
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
The Returns Momentum Oscillator (RMO) shows the difference of exponentially weighted volatility. It is used to find market tops and bottoms. Volatility comes in waves, and as the Returns often front run price action it gives directional prediction of market movement.   The Oscillator signal is RMSed (root mean squared) to make the distribution closer to Gaussian distribution. While the traditional RSI indicators are often stuck in overbought or oversold areas for a long time, RMSing of the sign
Returns based Bollinger Bands
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
Bollinger Bands based on Returns   This indicator characterizes the price and volatility by providing a channel/band of standard deviations like the Bollinger Bands. In contrary to standard Bollinger Bands which uses price directly, this indicator uses returns due to normalization.   The standard Bollinger Bands based on price directly, were one of the first quant or statistical methods for retail traders available. The issue with these bands, standard deviations can only be calculated, if the u
Cosine Self Similarity
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
Cosine-Self-Similarity: Identify Trends & Reversals What is Cosine Similarity? Cosine similarity measures how alike two sequences are by looking at the angle between them. A value of +1 means they move perfectly together, -1 means they move perfectly opposite, and 0 means there's no directional relationship. This indicator applies this concept to price returns. Is the market trending strongly, or is it choppy and reversing? Gain insight with the Cosine-Self-Similarity indicator! This powerfu
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