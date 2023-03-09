Returns based Bollinger Bands

  • Indicators
  • Florian Nuebling
    Florian Nuebling

    Florian Nuebling

    5 (1)
    indicators based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. As price follows a random walk and assumed to follow a log-normal distributed, the provided concepts are based on log returns for normalization. Returns are mean reverting and can be approximated as normal distributed. The
    8 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Bollinger Bands based on Returns

 

This indicator characterizes the price and volatility by providing a channel/band of standard deviations like the Bollinger Bands. In contrary to standard Bollinger Bands which uses price directly, this indicator uses returns due to normalization.

 

The standard Bollinger Bands based on price directly, were one of the first quant or statistical methods for retail traders available. The issue with these bands, standard deviations can only be calculated, if the underlying data is normal distributed. But price (data basis for Bollinger Bands) is log-normal distributed.

This indicator normalizes the underlaying price data to a normal distributed data, calculates the (standard) deviation and transfers the values back to its price domain. With this approach it is from statistical point of view, much more accurate and reflects the actual probabilities much better.

 

Similar as the standard Bollinger Bands, the upper and lower band for this indicator also reflects the limit, where it is unlike for the candle to close outside of this channel/band. If selected multiplier is 1.96 (1.96 Standard deviations), the probability is 95% that it will not close outside. If you choose multiplier 1.0 (1 SD), chances are 68.5% that it will not close outside.

 

Input:

Sample Size: 21 (periods back to calculate returns-based Bollinger Bands)

Multiplier: 1.96 (1.96 standard deviations)



Remark: Indicator is provided for statistical analysis and showing probabilities only and should not be construed as financial advice.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Drift
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
This Oscillator describes the drift of an asset, as part of the geometric Brownian Motion (GBM). As a data basis the mean reverting log returns of the asset price is considered. It gives the percentile of drift directional. For instance, a value of 0.05 means a drift of 5%, based on the selected sample size. If the value is positive, drift to higher asset values is determined.  This indicator should be used in confluence with other indicators based on volatility, probability and statistics. Li
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Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
Percentile of Historical Volatility Correlation
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
Percentile of Historical Volatility and Correlation Coefficient shows if the asset is cheap or expensive based on the volatility. It is used to determine a good entry point. It has two indicators built in: Historical Volatility is ranked percentile wise and its correlation to price action which gives an indication of the direction of a possible future move. Together the both indicators can give good entries and direction.   Historical Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of retu
Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
RSI 2 based on normalized price
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
The RSI2.0 indicator uses normalized price data and signal processing steps to get a normal distributed oscillator with no skew (mean is zero). Therefore, it can give much better reads than the traditional RSI.   Areas/Levels of reversal: Overbought or oversold levels from traditional RSI have no statistical significance, therefore the standard deviation bands are implemented here, which can be used in similar way as possible reversal points.   Divergence: As the indicator is nearly normal dist
Returns Momentum Oscillator RMO
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
The Returns Momentum Oscillator (RMO) shows the difference of exponentially weighted volatility. It is used to find market tops and bottoms. Volatility comes in waves, and as the Returns often front run price action it gives directional prediction of market movement.   The Oscillator signal is RMSed (root mean squared) to make the distribution closer to Gaussian distribution. While the traditional RSI indicators are often stuck in overbought or oversold areas for a long time, RMSing of the sign
Cosine Self Similarity
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
Cosine-Self-Similarity: Identify Trends & Reversals What is Cosine Similarity? Cosine similarity measures how alike two sequences are by looking at the angle between them. A value of +1 means they move perfectly together, -1 means they move perfectly opposite, and 0 means there's no directional relationship. This indicator applies this concept to price returns. Is the market trending strongly, or is it choppy and reversing? Gain insight with the Cosine-Self-Similarity indicator! This powerfu
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