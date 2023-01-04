Wardtrade17

Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !!



This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 , and in only one day, which is Monday . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As a return on the invested capital annually.





Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

The time set in the expert settings is according to Cairo time . Please adjust the platform according to this time and then run the expert

Minimum deposit : I tested it for 200 USD but $500 is recommended .

Leverage : 1:500 or more .

Account type: Raw , ECN, Razor with very low spreads is better.

Account type: Martingale .





The risk level is high in some years and low in other years. Please do not change the default settings and contact the seller to be sure that your platform settings are compatible with a the expert advisor settings. The expert advisor has been tested during the past 20 years and some tests are attached with pictures. You can download a Demo version and compare the results .