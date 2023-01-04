Wardtrade17

5

Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !!


This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1,  and in only one day, which is Monday . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As a return on the invested capital annually.


Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

The time set in the expert settings is according to  Cairo time. Please adjust the platform according to this time and then run the expert

Minimum deposit : I tested it for 200 USD but $500 is recommended .

Leverage : 1:500 or more .

Account type:  Raw , ECN, Razor  with very low spreads is better.

Account type: Martingale .

 The risk level is high in some years and low in other years. Please do not change the default settings and contact the seller to be sure that your platform settings are compatible with a the expert advisor settings. The expert advisor has been tested during the past 20 years and some tests are attached with pictures. You can download a Demo version and compare the results .

Avis 11
Roberto Antonio
169
Roberto Antonio 2024.05.14 07:54 
 

i RENT YOUR BOT PLEASE SEND ME THE SETUP FOR OTHERS PAIRS

Produits recommandés
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Robot de remboursement. L'argent sur le dépôt tourne autour de zéro, tandis que de nombreuses transactions sont effectuées et qu'un remboursement est accumulé. Il ne charge pas le dépôt, il y a un stop loss et un take profit, ce qui est clairement une tendance sur le graphique journalier. Avec de longues inversions, le robot perd, mais cela se produit très lentement et relativement en toute sécurité, il est donc recommandé de suivre la tendance au moins une fois par jour et de l'éteindre s'il y
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Crazy Dominator
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Experts
NUEVO DESARROLLO EXCLUSIVO DISPONIBLE  Crazy Dominator Ideal para traders exigentes que buscan precisión y control total. Incorpora las siguientes mejoras clave: Filtro de entrada basado en el exitoso Crazy Filter Selección de días de operación Horario de trading configurable Cambio automático de multiplicador y distancia luego de X operaciones La configuración predeterminada  no esta configurada para ningun par especifico.  Este EA solo esta disponible para ser testeado y q
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
Jinn MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Tops RangeR
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
L'expert place des ordres à cours limité au-dessus ou en dessous des niveaux de prix clés (support et résistance) en essayant d'acheter plus bas et de vendre plus haut que les niveaux de prix clés et lorsque la somme totale des ordres d'achat, en devise ou la somme totale des ordres de vente atteint le facteur de profit ou le facteur de perte maximum autorisé, l'EA ferme tous les ordres ouverts. Le paramètre LotMultiplier multiplie la taille du lot en fonction de la perte flottante et influence
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
TrixEA
Gabriel Selegean
Experts
mql5 equivalent: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43341#!tab=overview TrixEA is an EA using the triple exponential strategy, using crossover of 15 exponential moving agerage, 25 exponential moving average, and 50 exponential moving average. Recommended configuration: take profit: 390 stop loss: 455 trailing value: 295 short ema: 15 medium ema: 25 long ema: 50 Period: M30 For USCrude, taking into consideration a spread of 10, which is a worst case scenario for tier-2 brokers, the EA is c
Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Experts
Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
Experts
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Experts
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Plug and Play
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
BM Plug&Play Easy to use, convenient and efficient!  No input from you required,  no messing with settings or optimization processes ,   just attached on chart and let it do its magic. Recommended Time Frame: Day (This expert advisor works on all timeframes, but it’s build with the daily one in mind); Account balance: it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD; Tested and optimized currency pairs: EURUSD; EURCHF; EURJPY; EURAUD;   EURCAD; EURNZD; USDCHF; USDCAD; USDJPY; G
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
ZORRO 3 in 1
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading. Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and
True Range Pro
Smart Forex Lab.
3.8 (10)
Experts
Scalping nocturne précis et système de grille intelligent True Range Pro entre sur le marché pendant la session de nuit en utilisant des indicateurs modifiés sur la base de l'apprentissage automatique pour ouvrir une position. Une grille d'ordre dynamique peut être appliquée lorsque le prix évolue à l'encontre des positions ouvertes. L'option spéciale Active Order augmente considérablement les performances lorsque le nombre de positions ouvertes augmente. Les options Trailing Stop et Drawdown St
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA : Élevez votre trading à un nouveau niveau Alpha Flow EA   est un conseiller de trading de pointe conçu pour transformer votre expérience de trading grâce à une précision stratégique, une adaptabilité exceptionnelle et des méthodes d'analyse de marché avancées. Développé avec des algorithmes de trading propriétaires et des analyses approfondies du marché,   Alpha Flow EA   offre des performances remarquables dans divers environnements de trading, vous aidant ainsi à rester en avanc
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
StormScalper
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: • Automated Market Analysis Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes. • Multi-Instrument Compatibility Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs. • Market Condi
Pound Puppies GbpUsd M30
Marek Kupka
Experts
Pound Puppies GBPUSD M30 Everything is already set up for GBPUSD M30 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with  ATR Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit .  Strategy uses also   MOVE TO BREAK EVEN and PROFIT TRAILING   functions to lock as much profit as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in
Fix M15 mod
Alexey Minych
Experts
Fix M15 mod is a fully automated short-term trading robot. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc. Fix M15 mod opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by several last M15 bars. The EA opens only one trade in one direction that can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (if the function is enabled in the settings). Basic EA settings are configured for trading USDCHF М15. The EA also shows positive dynamics on EURCHF, USDC
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Filtrer:
Roberto Antonio
169
Roberto Antonio 2024.05.14 07:54 
 

i RENT YOUR BOT PLEASE SEND ME THE SETUP FOR OTHERS PAIRS

Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Réponse du développeur Ahmed Wardan Atik 2024.05.14 21:54
Thank you for your renting , I have sent you 2 more pairs , Check messages please and i hope to have 5 stars as a users support 😃
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.02.01 00:26 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Réponse du développeur Ahmed Wardan Atik 2024.02.04 10:22
Thank you very much for your opinion and interest, I always hope that we will be surprised by the best !!
reneLavigne
34
reneLavigne 2024.01.03 22:06 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

jefschmeikel
34
jefschmeikel 2023.11.27 14:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

gerardtuid
14
gerardtuid 2023.11.21 23:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

hoffmannrony
14
hoffmannrony 2023.11.15 23:31 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

jemzulanski
14
jemzulanski 2023.11.04 09:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

tobias dado
18
tobias dado 2023.10.27 16:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

jarmilapont
15
jarmilapont 2023.10.27 16:11 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Réponse du développeur Ahmed Wardan Atik 2023.12.01 14:26
Share me ur backtest if possible plz
keyadam
14
keyadam 2023.10.27 12:32 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Réponse du développeur Ahmed Wardan Atik 2023.12.30 01:24
already sent !! thanks for ur feedback
jadschmidt
14
jadschmidt 2023.10.27 12:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis