Daily Range Breakout

3

Daily Range Breakout EA is a breakout strategy with buys when close of current bar is lowest in past N bars and price of next bar is greater than close of previous bar. Condition for sell trades are the opposite.

The idea is based on Larry Williams Smash Day strategy.

I trade this strategy live and it works in multiple markets. It works best in Daily timeframe.

Not Martingale/Grid Strategy. Real result with stop loss.

You can reproduce the result for Gold using the default parameters.

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get a bonus EA!

Send me a message on MQL5

Or Email me: funfunX a protonmail d com (replace X with the answer of (1+2+3+...+10)/55)


Trading Pairs EURUSD, US500, GOLD, Other
Timeframe Daily
Minimum Deposit 100 USD
Leverage 1:100 (Can be higher)
Broker Hedging Account


Instructions

Set Files


Input Value:

magicNumber - the number for the EA to recognize it’s own positions

lot - lot size

tradeLong - True/False whether the EA trades long positions

tradeShort  - True/False whether the EA trades short positions

useTakeProfit - True/False whether the EA uses take profit

useStopLoss True/False whether the EA uses stop loss

takeProfit - take profit value

stopLoss - stop loss value

useDefaultClose  True/False whether the EA uses default close condition. Default condition: close is profit greater than 0 and position is held for more than minPositionHoldDay

minPositionHoldDay - minPositionHoldDay for default close condition

lookBackPeriod - look back period of the breakout, larger the value, less trades will occur

useDiffThreshold - filter trades by taking trading only if the change in price is greater than diffThreshold. 

Change in price is calculated by (lookbackHigh - lookbackLow) * 100 / currentClose.

diffThreshold - change in price threshold value


Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk to your invested capital.


Reviews 3
acer56
196
acer56 2023.01.07 03:49 
 

Wonderful simple and effective ea for a fair price. With further functions like a trailing stop, time stop and a antisignal-function it would be perfect. The seller answers very fast and gives a free ea as a gift.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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rollitquick1
721
rollitquick1 2025.03.19 16:37 
 

not working

acer56
196
acer56 2023.01.07 03:49 
 

Wonderful simple and effective ea for a fair price. With further functions like a trailing stop, time stop and a antisignal-function it would be perfect. The seller answers very fast and gives a free ea as a gift.

liko
20
liko 2023.01.01 16:12 
 

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