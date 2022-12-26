Daily Range Breakout
- Experts
-
Kai PetersenSoftware Engineer
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 31 January 2023
- Activations: 5
Daily Range Breakout EA is a breakout strategy with buys when close of current bar is lowest in past N bars and price of next bar is greater than close of previous bar. Condition for sell trades are the opposite.
The idea is based on Larry Williams Smash Day strategy.
I trade this strategy live and it works in multiple markets. It works best in Daily timeframe.
Not Martingale/Grid Strategy. Real result with stop loss.
You can reproduce the result for Gold using the default parameters.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get a bonus EA!
Send me a message on MQL5
Or Email me: funfunX a protonmail d com (replace X with the answer of (1+2+3+...+10)/55)
|Trading Pairs
|EURUSD, US500, GOLD, Other
|Timeframe
|Daily
|Minimum Deposit
|100 USD
|Leverage
|1:100 (Can be higher)
|Broker
|Hedging Account
Input Value:
magicNumber - the number for the EA to recognize it’s own positions
lot - lot size
tradeLong - True/False whether the EA trades long positions
tradeShort - True/False whether the EA trades short positions
useTakeProfit - True/False whether the EA uses take profit
useStopLoss - True/False whether the EA uses stop loss
takeProfit - take profit value
stopLoss - stop loss value
useDefaultClose - True/False whether the EA uses default close condition. Default condition: close is profit greater than 0 and position is held for more than minPositionHoldDay
minPositionHoldDay - minPositionHoldDay for default close condition
lookBackPeriod - look back period of the breakout, larger the value, less trades will occur
useDiffThreshold - filter trades by taking trading only if the change in price is greater than diffThreshold.
Change in price is calculated by (lookbackHigh - lookbackLow) * 100 / currentClose.
diffThreshold - change in price threshold value
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk to your invested capital.
Wonderful simple and effective ea for a fair price. With further functions like a trailing stop, time stop and a antisignal-function it would be perfect. The seller answers very fast and gives a free ea as a gift.