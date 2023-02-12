The BandsPro is an EA advisor to helps calculate risk per trade with Envelope help, easily install, manage orders with partial closing functions, stop loss,take profit and other useful features. This is a real trading strategy. It does not use the system of Martingale, but follows a logical concept of MA. The expert advisor can be used to exchange time intervals. The market often finds its direction at all times and then follows this trend constantly. I have been using the strategy on a live trading account for a year and so far, it is doing very well. For my live trades, I adjust the lots per Trade, must modify according to the invested capital. Also the take_profit_margin according on the market used, must be changed each time. I use the EA for the indices, because it works with very good profits. In general, it works properly with indices, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. This Algo trading works better at time-frame H1 or higher time-frames. Please do your own test with other markets!! I can't give any advice or recommendation here, as I can't predict the future market movement.

The risk calculator function calculates the MA for a new order taking into account the specified risk and the size of the Stop Loss and take profit orders.

It also allows you to set up your own Stop Loss sizes or to set your take profit margin.