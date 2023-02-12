BandsPro

The BandsPro is an EA advisor to helps calculate risk per trade with Envelope help, easily install, manage orders with partial closing functions, stop loss,take profit and other useful features. This is a real trading strategy. It does not use the system of Martingale, but follows a logical concept of MA.  The expert advisor can be used to exchange time intervals. The market often finds its direction at all times and then follows this trend constantly. I have been using the strategy on a live trading account for a year and so far, it is doing very well. For my live trades, I adjust the lots per Trade, must modify according to the invested capital. Also the take_profit_margin according on the market used, must be changed each time. I use the EA for the indices, because it works with very good profits.  In general, it works properly with indices, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. This Algo trading works better at time-frame H1 or higher time-frames. Please do your own test with other markets!! I can't give any advice or recommendation here, as I can't predict the future market movement. 

The risk calculator function calculates the MA for a new order taking into account the specified risk and the size of the Stop Loss and take profit orders. 

It also allows you to set up your own Stop Loss sizes or to set your take profit margin.


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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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