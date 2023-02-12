AutoBotBand

The AutoBotBand is an EA advisor to helps calculate risk per trade with MA method, easily install, manage orders with partial closing functions, stop loss, take profit and other useful features.

This is a real trading strategy. It does not use the system of Martingale, but follows a logical concept. 

The expert advisor can be used to exchange time intervals. The market often finds its direction at all times and then follows this trend constantly.

I have been using the strategy on a live trading account for a year and so far, it is doing very well.

For my live trades, I adjust the lot per Trade, must modify according to the invested capital.  Also the take profit margin according on the market used, must be changed each time.

I use the EA for the indices, because it works with very good profits.  

In general, it works properly with indices, Cryptocurrencies and Forex but you must changed the take profit margin.Use your own settings for better strategies.

This Algo trading works better at time-frame H1 or higher time-frames. Please do your own test with other markets!!

I can't give any advice or recommendation here, as I can't predict the future market movement.

The risk calculator function calculates the MA for a new order taking into account the specified risk and the size of the Stop Loss order.

It also allows you to set your own Stop Loss size or to set your take profit margin.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
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Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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