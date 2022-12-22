Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too.

The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average .





Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669

Recommendations

Timeframe : M1

Pairs : GOLD/Currencies

Settings: Default

Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents

Leverage: 1:1000 or higher

Contact me in private for more setfiles.

Setup

