Market Hedge Maker EA

Market Hedge Maker EA (MHM EA) is an ultra complete trading robot project developed to create trading strategies that force profitability in the financial markets (Forex, Indices, Futures, Stocks, Cryptos...).

This Expert Advisor has been designed to have the ability to trade millions of different configurations based on the most used indicators to determine (trend, momentum, volatility and volume). 

Also the MHM EA uses also the Price Action as confirmation of entry in the trades (Upper Time Frame Bias and entry candle). 


This EA was developed in order to find profitable configurations to pass FTMO, MyForexFunds and other challenges.


It is configurable for all trading styles (Scalping, Intra day, Day trading, Swing trading). 

It offers flexible position management settings, recovery martingale settings, plus many usefull features like customizable Trading sessions


Pre-set strategies in the Market Hedge Maker EA (Here you have everything you need to trade as strategies. Indicator settings are set by default. The EMA is 200 periods) :

  • Simple_BuySell_Strategy,                     
  • SimpleCandlestick_Direction_Strategy,                 
  • Hedging_BuySell_Strategy,    
  • Random_Entry_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_OverCross_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_OverCross_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_SimpleCross_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_SimpleCross_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                      
  • BollingerBands_Simple_Strategy,
  • BollingerBands_CrossMiddle_Strategy,
  • BollingerBands_AllCross_Strategy,                      
  • BollingerBands_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Envelopes_Simple_Strategy,
  • Envelopes_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • EMA_Coss_Strategy,
  • EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • RSI_Simple_Strategy,
  • RSI_CrossMiddle_Strategy,                     
  • RSI_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • RSI_CrossMiddle_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • MACD_Simple_Strategy,
  • MACD_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Fractals_Simple_Strategy,
  • Fractals_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,           
  • ParabolicSAR_Simple_Strategy,
  • ParabolicSAR_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • WilliamsPer_Simple_Strategy,
  • WilliamsPer_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,     
  • Ichimoku_Simple_Strategy,
  • Ichimoku_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • ADX_Simple_Strategy,
  • ADX_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • MaOscillator_Simple_Strategy,
  • MaOscillator_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • CCI_Simple_Strategy,
  • CCI_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • ForceIdx_Simple_Strategy,
  • ForceIdx_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • RVI_Simple_Strategy,
  • RVI_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • RVI_Cross_Strategy,
  • RVI_Cross_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Alligator_Simple_Strategy,
  • Alligator_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                                                
  • MoneyFlowIdx_Simple_Strategy,
  • MoneyFlowIdx_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
  • Daily_Breakout_Strategy,
  • H4_Breakout_Strategy,  
  • H1_Breakout_Strategy,  
  • M30_Breakout_Strategy, 
  • HeikinAshi_Simple_Strategy,                       
  • HeikinAshi_Stochastic_OverCross_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_Stochastic_SimpleCross_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_BollingerBands_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_Envelopes_Strategy,                                     
  • HeikinAshi_RSI_Strategy,            
  • HeikinAshi_MACD_Strategy, 
  • HeikinAshi_Fractals_Strategy,                                                                  
  • HeikinAshi_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                                                                                    
  • HeikinAshi_with_EMA_Coss_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_ParabolicSAR_Strategy,                                                                                                                                      
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Simple_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Stochastic_SimpleCross_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Stochastic_OverCross_Strategy,                      
  • ThreeLinesStrike_BollingerBands_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Envelopes_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_RSI_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_MACD_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Fractals_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_HeikinAshi_Strategy,  
  • ThreeLinesStrike_ParabolicSAR_Strategy,

I'm looking to add more strategy bases.


For errors  :

If you encounter a problem in the operation of the EA. Please contact me inbox, I will fix it.


Wish you the best.


