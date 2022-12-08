Disas Run2

This expert  has capital and risk management tools. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details.

Help:

  1. Lot=Volume
  2. TP=Take Profit
  3. SL=Stop Loss
  4. Order = number of orders 
  5. Currency EURUSD & Period H1 


It is strongly recommended to use the following defaults according to the inventory.

- example:

balance 1000 Standard or Micro

  • Lot:Volume = 1
  • TP:Take Profit = 50
  • SL:stop loss = 1000
  • Order:number of orders = 1 

balance 100 Standard or Micro 

  • Lot:Volume = 0.1
  • TP:Take Profit = 50
  • SL:stop loss = 1000
  • Order:number of orders = 1

        

