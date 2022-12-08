Disas Run2
- Mohammad Bagher Mayali
- Versione: 1.1
This expert has capital and risk management tools. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details.
Help:
- Lot=Volume
- TP=Take Profit
- SL=Stop Loss
- Order = number of orders
- Currency EURUSD & Period H1
It is strongly recommended to use the following defaults according to the inventory.
- example:
balance 1000 Standard or Micro
- Lot:Volume = 1
- TP:Take Profit = 50
- SL:stop loss = 1000
- Order:number of orders = 1
balance 100 Standard or Micro
- Lot:Volume = 0.1
- TP:Take Profit = 50
- SL:stop loss = 1000
- Order:number of orders = 1