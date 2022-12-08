Disas Run2

This expert has capital and risk management tools. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details.

Help:

Lot=Volume TP=Take Profit SL=Stop Loss Order = number of orders Currency EURUSD & Period H1





It is strongly recommended to use the following defaults according to the inventory.

- example:

balance 1000 Standard or Micro

Lot:Volume = 1

TP:Take Profit = 50

SL:stop loss = 1000

Order:number of orders = 1

balance 100 Standard or Micro