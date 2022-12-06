Smart Market structure concept

4

All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ...

"Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action. The indicator includes alerts for the presence of swing structures and many other relevant conditions. User can choose notification method include: MT terminal, MT mobile app, Telegram channel.

Update version 4.0 by add more function and perfomace increase.

New version SMC_3 is released with enhanced performance; smart OB scan, add volume of 1st, 2nd candle in OB; Alert when price inside previous OB, swing S/R level or internal S/R level

Dark template here. MT4 version here. Addition intruction here, I recommend new on SMC should read document which I synthetic from many good resource on internet.

*** For customer who already puchased this indicator, I upgrade to version 2.0 because of adding new feature include:

Add Order block. Setting for display in default is false.

Add Fair value gap. Setting for display in default is false.

Settings:

//--------Genneral Settings---------

Max bars back for calculate: Bar number should calculate when init indicator. Default is 1000


//--------Internal Structure---------

Internal Break of structure will show as horizontal dotted line from HH (or LL) point to breakout point. There are some config of iBOS as follow:

+Show Internal BOS: Config to show internal BOS (iBOS) or not

+Show Internal BOS text: Config to show text of iBOS or not

+Internal BOS bearish color: Config color of brearish iBOS color

+Internal BOS bullish color: Config color of bullish iBOS color

+Internal BOS font size: Config text "iBOS" size (color as line color)

+Alert when Internal BOS found: Config notificate when iBOS found


Internal Change of character (iCHoCH) will show as horizontal dotted line from HL (or LH) point to breakout point. There are some config of iCHoCH as follow:

+Show Internal CHoCH

+Show Internal CHoCH text

+Internal CHoCH bearish color

+Internal CHoCH bullish color

+Internal CHoCH font size

+Alert when Internal CHoCh found 


//--------Swing Structure---------

Swing Break of structure will show as horizontal dotted line from HH (or LL) point to breakout point. Swing mode will longer than Internal mode. It depend on pivot point length (can config at pivot point config section). There are some config of sBOS as follow:

+Show Swing BOS

+Show Swing BOS text

+Swing BOS bearish color

+Swing BOS bullish color

+Swing BOS font size

+Alert when Swing BOS found      


Swing Change of character (iCHoCH) will show as horizontal dotted line from HL (or LH) point to breakout point. There are some config of sCHoCH as follow:

+Show Swing CHoCH

+Show Swing CHoCH text

+Swing CHoCH bearish color

+Swing CHoCH bullish color

+Swing CHoCH font size

+Alert when Swing CHoCh found 


//--------Order block---------

Order block is to composite candle. This indicator support 3 type of OB as follow:

 + Ob should close after BOS, CHoCH (1)

 + Ob should close before BOS, CHoCH (2)

 + Ob should close after Pivot point (3)

 + None above (4)

For (1),(2),(3): The "Distance from pivot BOS, CHoCH to OB" config will determine the maximum distance between OB and confirm condition point

Other config are:

+Show Internal Order block (iOB)

+OB type

+OB buy have to close valley, sell have to close peak: if OB type in (1),(2),(3) and this option = true, valid OB buy have to close to valley, valid OB sell have to close to peak

+Number of iOB to display on chart: limit the number of OBs displayed on the chart

+iOB up color

+iOB down color

+iOB font size

+Alert when Order Blocks appear

+Alert when after price inside ob: when turn on, iOB appear affter price go inside iOB, indicator will notificate.


--------Equal High,Low---------

Equal high or low is 2 close candle have equal high or low. This will display on chart as solid line connect to equal point. There are some config as follow:

+Show EQ or not

+Bar Confirmation Length (min value 1): limit the maximum distance of 2 equal candles

+Equal font size

+Equal high font color

+Equal low font color

+Alert when equal high or low


//--------Fair Value Gap---------

Fair Value Gaps are created within a three-candle sequence and are commonly visualized on the chart as a large candle whose neighboring candles’ upper and lower wicks do not fully overlap the large candle.

The area between neighboring candles’ upper and lower is imbalance area. The indicator will display imbalance area as filled small rectangle close to main candle.

We have a new concept "Balanced price range" - BPR: when FVG created and after that filled, the imbalance area become support or resistance level. This indicator display BPR as rectangle with no fill from imbalance to next 10 bar (config at "Balanced price range length in bar")

Consequent encroachment is when a fair value gap is filled by 50%, this is what is referred to as the mean threshold of fvg. Traders should keep in mind that price might not completely fill the fvg. therefore targeting the mean threshold is ideal not to miss trades.

Some config of FVG are:

+Show Fair value gap

+Color of FairValueGap created due to large buying pressure

+Color of FairValueGap created due to large selling pressure

+Show Consequent encroachment: indicator will show consequent encroachment as small line inside imbalance area at level=50%

+Consequent encroachment line color

+Show Balanced price range

+Max bar BPR should fill gap: max distance imbalance should be filled

+Balanced price range length in bar: BPR rectangle length

+Balanced price range length color

+Alert when Fair Value Gap Detection

+Alert when BPR detection


//--------Swing, internal high, low---------

The swing, internal high or low level should display as rectangle with no fill and extend to right edge of chart. For ease of viewing, the chart should be set to mode "Shift end of chart from right border". Inside the rectangle have some note about time, and price.

The config are:

+Swing Maxbar: this is number of bar from current that find highest or lowest level for swing period.

+Internal Maxbar: this is number of bar from current that find highest or lowest level for internal period.

+Show Previous Highs & Lows

+Alert if Highs & Lows appear

+Alert if price inside Previous Highs & Lows: when turn on, Level appear affter price go inside level, indicator will notificate.

+Swing support color

+Swing resistance color

+Internal support color

+Internal resistance color


//--------Level: PMH, PWH, PML, PWL...---------

This indicator show many type of level on chart:

-PMH, PML: Previous month high, low

-PWH, PML: Previous week high, low

-PDH, PDL: Previous day high, low

-HOD, HOL: High, low of day

There are some config as follow:

+Show Previous Month High, Low

+Previous Month High color

+Previous Month Low color

+Alert when price breakout Previous Month

//---

+Show Previous Week High, Low

+Previous Week High color

+Previous Week Low color

+Alert when price breakout Previous Week

//---

+Show Previous Day High, Low

+Previous Day High color

+Previous Day Low color

+Alert when price breakout Previous Day

//---

+Show High Of Day, Low of Day

+High Of Day color

+Low Of Day color

+Alert when price breakout High, low of day


//--------BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL)

BuySell Stops Liquidity can be understood simply as the situation false to breakout. This is when price go higher than resistance and quickly go down to lower than resistance (opposite with support).

This indicator 

+ Level is PMH, PML, PWH, PML, PDH, PDL, HOD, HOL (type1)

+ Level is pivot point: when pivot_5 = pivot_3 and pivot_1>pivot_3 (for resistance), current price < pivot_3 (type2)

//-------- type1---------

+Show BSL for Previous Month High

+Previous Month BSL bar: max distance of false breakout

//--

+Show BSL for Previous Week High

+Previous Week BSL bar

//--

+Show BSL for Previous Day High

+Previous Day BSL bar

//--

+Show BSL for High Of Day

+High Of Day BSL bar

//--

+Alert when BSL appear

+BSL line color

//--

+BSL font size

//--

+Show SSL for Previous Month Low

+Previous Month BSL bar

//--

+Show SSL for Previous Week Low

+Previous Week BSL bar

//--

+Show SSL for Previous Day Low

+Previous Day BSL bar

//--

+Show SSL for High Of Day

+Low Of Day BSL bar

//-- display and alert

+Alert when SSL appear

+SSL line color

+SSL font size

//--------BSL, SSL by pivot point - type2---------

+BSL by pivot point

+BSL Equal level threshold: tolence of pivot_3 and pivot_5

+BSL by pivot point line color

+BSL by pivot point font size

//--

+SSL by pivot point

+SSL Equal level threshold

+SSL by pivot point line color

+SSL by pivot point font size


//--------Liquidity Void--------

Liquidity voids occur when price moves sharply in one direction. This is portrayed by large candles that have little trading activity as price moves in one direction. Eventually, the price will return to close the liquidity void later.

Liquidity voids will display as small filled rectangle

There are some config as:

+Display Liquidity Voids

+Alert when Liquidity Voids detection

+Liquidity Voids color

+Liquidity Void when filled

+Alert when Liquidity Void filled


//--------Long Wicks--------

Long wick candles are type of candlestick that have a long wick attached to the candle body. The candle body can be positive or negative, making the long wick appropriate for any type of candlestick.

Long wick will display as "V" symbol at candle

Config are:

+Display long wicks candle pattern

+Alert when long wicks found

+Wick/Body rate

+Long wick buy color

+Long wick sell color

+Long wick font size


//--------Premium and Discount--------

Premium and Discount is best used in trading ranges where price is consolidating because this helps us avoid taking low probability trades in the middle of the range where price is likely to take us out as liquidity

Indicator show Premium and Discount as Equilibrium at 50% level of swing or internal range. A small line will display at right border of chart with note.

Config:

+Show Premium and Discount as Equilibrium

+Equilibrium line color

+Equilibrium internal or swing


//--------Candle pattern--------

This indicator add Japanese candle pattern into chart as small line upper (or lower) three-candle create pattern.

Config are:

+Show candle pattern

+Bull pattern line color

+Bear pattern line color

+Candle line weight

+Show candle text

+Candle text size

+Distance from price to text (point)

+Alert when candle pattern found


//--------Pivot Point Settings--------

Internal length

Internal diviation

Internal backstep


Swing length

Swing diviation

Swing backstep


Object prefix

//--------Notifications--------

Notification type: Alert, MT mobile app, Telegram channel or group

file.txt write msg(diffirent with other symbol): Should valid when alert to telegram channel or group

Telegram channel id: Should valid when alert to telegram channel or group

Telegram bot token: Should valid when alert to telegram channel or group

This is not repaint indicator. At first load, it shoul run throug all bar to scan signal. The display change correctly when change timeframe.

About image:

1: overview

2: Description of BOS

3: Example of BOS

4: Example of CHoCH

5: Example of CHoCH up

6: Example of Equal high (low is vice versal)

8: Example of Fail value gap

9: Example of Swing high, low

9: Example of Order block

10: Setting


Reviews 4
BeachScalper37
114
BeachScalper37 2022.12.24 15:15 
 

Indicator draws dynamic support/resistance levels and prints market structure markers. Pretty useful. The author was very responsive to fix a bug within hours

Marshallino Coetzee
40
Marshallino Coetzee 2023.03.04 07:46 
 

Can you refine the bearish OB to only be considered as a valid OB when there is a break of structure from that OB? likewise for bullish OB to only be considered as a valid ob when there is a bos from that OB? All in all very good application thank you

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Indicators
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4.51 (148)
Indicators
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Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
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Issam Kassas
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Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
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Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
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5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
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Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
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ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
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Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
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2 (1)
Indicators
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2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
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Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Indicators
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Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Indicators
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
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Indicators
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
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Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Indicators
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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Marshallino Coetzee
40
Marshallino Coetzee 2023.03.04 07:46 
 

Can you refine the bearish OB to only be considered as a valid OB when there is a break of structure from that OB? likewise for bullish OB to only be considered as a valid ob when there is a bos from that OB? All in all very good application thank you

Minh Truong Pham
20525
Reply from developer Minh Truong Pham 2023.03.04 14:15
Thank for you advice. Will update as soon as possible!
Jaykris
159
Jaykris 2023.01.08 08:24 
 

CAN THE YELLOW COLOUR CHANGE ON THE WRITING OF EQL PLEASE COZ OUR TEMPLATES ARE WHIT

Minh Truong Pham
20525
Reply from developer Minh Truong Pham 2023.01.08 10:04
Thank Jaykris! I upgraded new verion with text color setting (at bottom setting panel - tab input). Noti that point and line color is belong to indicator buffer, so you can style it in tab color of setting panel. In review, cannot add image so i will send you image as example in private message
Yocrz
350
Yocrz 2023.01.06 10:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Minh Truong Pham
20525
Reply from developer Minh Truong Pham 2023.01.06 14:53
Thank Yocrz for review. I just upgraded new version with font size input setting.
BeachScalper37
114
BeachScalper37 2022.12.24 15:15 
 

Indicator draws dynamic support/resistance levels and prints market structure markers. Pretty useful. The author was very responsive to fix a bug within hours

Minh Truong Pham
20525
Reply from developer Minh Truong Pham 2022.12.25 09:02
Thanks BeachScalper37
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