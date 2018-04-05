X4 Trader MT5

Are you looking to capitalize on the favorable swap rates offered by the USDJPY currency pair? Look no further than X4 Trader, our sophisticated trading algorithm designed to optimize your profits.

Key Features:

  • USDJPY Specialization: Exclusively focused on the USDJPY currency pair, leveraging the attractive swap rates available.
  • 1-Minute Chart Analysis: Employs a hard-coded 1-minute chart analysis, ensuring consistent performance regardless of the chart timeframe you're using.
  • Flexible Risk Management: Offers two options for risk management: trading with a fixed number of lots or a predetermined percentage of your account equity.
  • Proven Performance: Backtested and optimized over three years, demonstrating consistent profitability. Historical data spanning ten years further validates its effectiveness, with a high volume of successful trades.

How It Works:

X4 Trader utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities within the USDJPY market. By analyzing the 1-minute chart, it can execute trades at optimal entry and exit points, maximizing returns while minimizing risk.

Benefits:

  • Consistent Returns: Benefit from the steady income generated by favorable swap rates.
  • Time-Efficient: Let our algorithm handle the trading, freeing up your time to focus on other aspects of your financial strategy.
  • Risk Management Flexibility: Choose the risk management approach that best suits your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • Proven Track Record: Rely on a product backed by years of successful performance and historical data.

Start Trading Smarter Today

X4 Trader is the ideal solution for traders seeking to capitalize on the USDJPY market. With its focus on favorable swap rates, advanced algorithms, and proven performance, it's the perfect tool to help you achieve your trading goals.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Trend Sniper MT5
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Trend Sniper MT5  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a trend following strategy with very efficient entries. I have personally used this robot on a live account for 3 months with very good results. This algorithm has over 3500+ trades over the last 10 years as can be seen in the photo posted, so you an expect a good amount of trades every week. It's not a scalping strategy so your ping does not matter which is a good thing. It works on M15 open candles. You can use this on any timefra
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